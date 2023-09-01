Hold on to your pumpkins because there’s going to be a three-day festival in Fells Point to kick off the beginning of fall!

The inaugural Fells Point Fall Festival aims to celebrate community togetherness, small businesses, and seasonal fun with live music, local food, exclusive craft beers, interactive kids’ activities, and much more.

The festival is planned and produced by Two Old Dogs Productions, led by Patrick Russel, owner of Kooper’s Tavern, and Ron Furman, owner of Max’s Taphouse. Partnering with Two Old Dogs is Waterfront Partnership and Fells Point Main Street.

Although fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 23, Fells Point’s three-day autumn event will take place at Broadway Square from Sept. 15-17. The festival is described as eco-friendly, family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

It will include “live music, delicious local food and drinks, exclusive craft beer and spirits offerings, interactive kid’s activities, and a Harvest Market featuring an array of seasonal goods,” reads the press release.

There will also be a VIP area available with bonus amenities, with tickets costing $99-$125. A portion of these proceeds will benefit Fells Point Main Street, a 501c3 organization that supports community development and small businesses.

The festival will include live music by local artists throughout the weekend; craft beers and spirits, including limited releases; seasonal goods for sale in a Harvest Market; educational activities for the whole family; and a food court with an array of cuisines, including raw oysters and burgers from Kooper’s, pit beef and turkey from Max’s, as well as bratwurst, jumbo pretzels, and other seasonal favorites.

On Saturday, Sagamore will have glass etcher and will offer bottles of Signature 83 Proof, Double Oak and Cask Strength to take home.

There will also be a VIP Tent with bonus amenities, sponsored by Sagamore Rye.

The hours for the festival are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15, 2-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Broadway Square is located at 800 S. Broadway Ave.

Like this: Like Loading...