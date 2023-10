We’ve made it. It’s officially Orange-tober. Or DL Hall-oween. Or Spooky (Hender)-season.

Look, two out of three ain’t bad. Ryan O’Hearn tended to think so anyway.

As we await the Birds’ American League Division Series opponent, it’s time to put the playoffs in focus. In honor of a recently departed icon, here are my five thoughts on the Orioles going into the playoffs.

Read more at PressBox.

