Maryland will distribute $6.3 million to help prevent hate crimes and improve local police recruitment and retention, Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday.

The funds will be disbursed through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

As part of the Protecting Against Hate Crimes program, $5 million will go to nonprofits for “equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.” Faith-based organizations are also eligible for the funds.

The other $1.3 million is a grant for police recruitment and retention. The funds will be given to law enforcement agencies, which can use the funds for “hiring bonuses, retention incentives, tuition reimbursement and health incentives,” according to a press release.

“Every Marylander has a role to play in combating racism, bias and hate and in keeping our communities safe,” Moore said in a press release. “Through this funding, we will help support both our community partners and our law enforcement partners as we work together to build a stronger, safer Maryland.”

