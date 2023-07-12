Sixty-seven childcare facilities in Maryland will receive a combined $11.5 million through the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund, Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday.

Childcare facilities receiving the money will pay the loan back at no interest, according to a press release.

To qualify for the funds, a childcare facility must be licensed by the Maryland State Department of Education and participate in the state’s Child Care Scholarship Program. The CCS helps certain families in the state pay for better child care and early education programs.

“Child care providers all across our state need funding to support access to their critical services,” Moore said in a press release. “The Child Care Capital Support Fund will also help ensure that Maryland’s families have access to high-quality child care and Maryland’s children will have access to more learning opportunities.”

The 67 childcare facilities receiving the loan are just the first round for distributing funds, the release said.

“We are very pleased to award this first round of funding to our child care providers to help them improve or expand their facilities, or construct a new building to better serve their communities,” Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson said in the press release. “Over the past few years, we have seen a need, particularly in our rural and underserved areas, for child care providers to expand their capacity and we are hopeful this fund will help to alleviate those challenges.”

Of the 67 childcare facilities receiving money in the first round of funding, 16 of the facilities are in Baltimore City or Baltimore County.

