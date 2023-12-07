Gov. Wes Moore will be the keynote speaker at the University of Baltimore’s fall Commencement ceremony on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

The university’s College of Public Affairs, Merrick School of Business, and Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences will present both undergraduate and graduate classes with degrees during the ceremony, which will be held at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave.

Moore is Maryland’s 63rd governor and the first Black governor in the state’s 246-year history. A combat veteran who served in the Army in Afghanistan, he is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College; Johns Hopkins University; and Wolfson College, Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He is also the author of the bestselling book, The Other Wes Moore.

As keynote speaker, Moore will address the audience of students, faculty, staff, alumni and guests. The university has not disclosed exactly how many students will receive degrees but officials anticipate about 400, based on recent fall graduations.

Thomas Anderson, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a member of the University’s Second Chance College Program, will deliver a speech on behalf of the student body.

Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences Dean Christine S. Spencer, College of Public Affairs Dean Roger Hartley, and Merrick School of Business Dean Nagraj “Raju” Balakrishnan will present the candidates for graduation.

University of Baltimore President Kurt L. Schmoke will deliver brief remarks and confer the degrees. He will be joined by University System of Maryland Board of Regents member William T. Wood, who will offer greetings on behalf of the board. Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Ralph Mueller will conduct the ceremonial turning of the tassels and announce the names of new emeriti faculty.

Additional information about the ceremony is available at www.ubalt.edu/commencement.

