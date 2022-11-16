The time is finally here!!

You’re Invited: Grace Preschool Holiday Bazaar!

Friday, November 18th, 2022

Grace United Methodist Church and Preschool

5407 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21212

9:30am – 2 pm Grace Preschool’s Holiday Bazaar is THIS Friday! This beloved event is right around the corner, and you are invited! Swing by to shop local Baltimore vendors and cross some gifts off your holiday list! We have vendors selling artwork, jewelry, flowers, books, clothing, accessories, arts/crafts, monogrammed gifts, food, and more! There is something here for everyone on your list.

