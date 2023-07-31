Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe has announced a $50,000 donation to the Brewers Association of Maryland. Additionally, the brewery will host the inaugural Guinness OGB Beer Festival organized by the association in 2024.

Guinness, a brand of spirits giant Diageo, made the announcement ahead of their upcoming fifth-anniversary weekend celebration with special limited beer releases, live music, free scoops from Taharka Brothers ice cream, and a special food and beer tasting experience.

The brewery’s five-year anniversary celebration is from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday August 6. The traditional five-year anniversary theme is wood, which Guinness is adopting to honor the “craftsmanship, strength, and deep roots that the brewery has grown since opening on August 3, 2018,” according to a news release.

This year’s $50,000 donation to the brewer’s association commemorates the anniversary and the company said it reaffirms Guiness’s continued commitment to supporting the region’s beer community. The nonprofit association brings together Maryland brewing companies to grow, promote and protect the Maryland craft brewing industry.

Next year, the two organizations will host the inaugural Guinness OGB Beer Festival on August 3, 2024. Ticket sales from the festival will benefit the association and local breweries. According to the press announcement, “[t]he festival will bring together Baltimore city and county breweries for a day of community and Baltimore-brewed beer. Baltimore-based breweries interested in participating can contact the Brewer’s Association of Maryland directly.”

The Guinness Open Gate facility is remaining active as an experimental brewery and gathering spot despite the announcement earlier this year that the large Diageo production facility that was used to make a variety of spirits, including Guinness Blonde, was moving its operation to New York. According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the change impacted 108 workers.

At this year’s anniversary celebration, three limited-release anniversary beers will mark the occasion. They’re all available exclusively at the brewery on tap and in cans to-go.

Habanero IPA (6.8% ABV)

This American IPA has been dry-hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo hops. The star of the show, however, is the punch of spice coming from fresh, deseeded Habanero peppers added during secondary fermentation. The spiciness jumps to the forefront, backed up by tropical hop notes.

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Coffee Stout (13.3% ABV)

This imperial stout began its slumber more than a year ago in freshly-dumped bourbon barrels more than 14 months ago, getting a boost from roasted espresso added post-barrel. The result is bursting with roasted malt character, with hints of vanilla and caramel.

Barrel-Aged Raspberry Sour (8.8% ABV

Where the science and art of brewing come together: The brewers introduced this blend of golden and amber ales, both aged separately for two years in oak barrels and both inoculated with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus. Once blended, raspberry puree was added for a touch of sweet and tart, to round out this truly unique beer.

The taproom’s changing list will also have new brews such as Japanese Rice Lager and English Summer Ale which will also be available on draught and in cans to-go.

Special summer beer garden and taproom menus with wood-fired anniversary specials will be available every day. Exclusive anniversary merchandise and sales in the retail shop will also be available every day. Guided food and beer tasting experience is only available on Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are required. You can purchase tickets at this link.

There will be live music each day of the festival from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm, and the line-up is as follows:

Thursday, August 3: Shake The Room

The complimentary Taharka Brothers ice cream scoops will be available on Friday from 3 pm – 7 pm while supplies last.

On Saturday, there will be community tents featuring Oyster Recovery Partnership, Baltimore Fallen Lumber, and wood-centric artists.

Entry is free and open to all ages, though guests under 21 require a 21+ adult guest in attendance. There are no reservations required, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The press release states, “Responsible consumption is required. The brewery will never tow a car left overnight, and a Lyft lane is conveniently on property for ridesharing.”

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is located at 5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe, MD.

