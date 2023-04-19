Guinness is raising a pint to Preakness 148 with a limited-edition collaboration ale that will debut next month.

Preakness 148 and Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore partnered to create the “Preakness Ale” beer, which was brewed with blood orange and hibiscus.

Guinness describes the Preakness Ale as a “ruby red … fruit-forward beer” that packs a “bold flavor and aroma” and has a 5% ABV.

The beer will premiere May 11 ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

The ale will be on draft and in cans to-go at Guinness Open Gate Brewery starting May 11. It will also be available for purchase at certain Baltimore-area bars, as well as at Pimlico Race Course during Preakness 148 weekend.

“The partnership between the Preakness and Guinness represents the pairing of two iconic brands coming together to celebrate Baltimore,” said Nick Hines, senior vice president of business development and experience at 1/ST, an initiative by The Stronach Group. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, a local brand who shares our commitment to excellence.”

Oliver Gray, marketing manager for Guinness Open Gate Brewery, said the brewery was thrilled to collaborate on this beer for the Preakness Stakes.

“It is very exciting to create something special for Preakness, given how integral to Baltimore’s culture the race is,” Gray said. “From the Guinness gates to the Preakness Stakes, this is the beer to enjoy while celebrating the occasion.”

The brewery will also serve a special cocktail using the ale and a pineapple mixer, inspired by the Black-Eyed Susan drink.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery will open for special hours May 15 to host the Preakness 148 Post-Position Draw from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and it will kick off Preakness 148 celebrations.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community to the brewery for the Preakness 148 PostPosition Draw event – an entirely new way to engage in Preakness festivities in a different space,” Gray said.

