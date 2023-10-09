Woman on stilts in a butterfly costume
Photo courtesy of the Waterfront Partnership.

The 16th Annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival, presented by Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, is just around the corner.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., pumpkins, pony rides, and a petting zoo will return to Rash Field at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for a day of autumn fun for all ages.

“With the Inner Harbor as a backdrop for this family-friendly event, children can run through a pumpkin patch filled with rows of pumpkins, dive into hay, watch in awe at the strolling stilt walkers from Baltimore Hoop Love and for a small fee, ride a pony, pet zoo animals and enjoy the trackless train and carnival rides,” reads the press release announcing the festival’s return.

Attendees can compete in a pie-baking contest to win either the People’s Choice Award or the Judge’s Choice award. There’s also a costume contest in which participants can win ribbons and prizes. “Families are encouraged to hop over to the park to celebrate with a climb at the Adventure Park or make memories in the BGE Nature Park.”

Local food vendors will be on-site for the event.

Admission to the festival is free, including activities such as pumpkin decorating, fall crafts, and more. There is a Harbor Harvest Children’s Pass ($12 in advance, $15 at the door) which covers mechanical rides, pony rides, a trackless train, and additional attractions. Single-activity tickets are also available at the event for $3 each.

Participation in the pie-baking contest is free, though you must register for it through Eventbrite.

The costume contest sign-up is available on the day of the event, at the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets through Eventbrite, please visit this link.

