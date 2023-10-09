The 16th Annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival, presented by Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, is just around the corner.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., pumpkins, pony rides, and a petting zoo will return to Rash Field at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for a day of autumn fun for all ages.

“With the Inner Harbor as a backdrop for this family-friendly event, children can run through a pumpkin patch filled with rows of pumpkins, dive into hay, watch in awe at the strolling stilt walkers from Baltimore Hoop Love and for a small fee, ride a pony, pet zoo animals and enjoy the trackless train and carnival rides,” reads the press release announcing the festival’s return.

Attendees can compete in a pie-baking contest to win either the People’s Choice Award or the Judge’s Choice award. There’s also a costume contest in which participants can win ribbons and prizes. “Families are encouraged to hop over to the park to celebrate with a climb at the Adventure Park or make memories in the BGE Nature Park.”

Local food vendors will be on-site for the event.

Admission to the festival is free, including activities such as pumpkin decorating, fall crafts, and more. There is a Harbor Harvest Children’s Pass ($12 in advance, $15 at the door) which covers mechanical rides, pony rides, a trackless train, and additional attractions. Single-activity tickets are also available at the event for $3 each.

Participation in the pie-baking contest is free, though you must register for it through Eventbrite.

The costume contest sign-up is available on the day of the event, at the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets through Eventbrite, please visit this link.

Like this: Like Loading...