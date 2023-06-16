Headliners for the inaugural Maryland Italian Festival this fall will include Frankie Valli tribute act, Italian-American pop and rock performers, and other entertainers.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, the Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB) will host Maryland’s largest Italian festival at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air.

Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms, an Italian-American band from Columbus, Ohio, will headline Friday night, and perform additional shows Saturday and Sunday. Their repertoire spans traditional Italian music and Italian swing to American pop, rock, and other genres.

The Atlantic City Boys, a Frankie Valli tribute act, will headline Saturday night. The group has performed in Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Atlantic City and various cruise ships worldwide. They combine comedy with top-notch vocals and harmonies hearkening back to groups like the Beach Boys, Drifters, Bee Gees and of course Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

After the Atlantic City Boys’ performance, the festival will transform into an Italian Discotheque on Saturday night under the direction of DJ Victor Tosti, who has been deejaying for 15 years. Victor will take you back to Italian nightclubs and discos with musical selections from the ’80s and ’90s.

On Satruday and Sunday, Louis & JoAnn and the Uptown Band will perform a mix of classics and contemporary pop hits, particulary Italian and Italian-American pop music. Louis Vanaria had his debut role in “A Bronx Tale” as “Crazy Mario,” and has since been in other films like “The Irishman,” “The Kitchen,” “Godfather of Harlem.”

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be The Sicilian Tenors, who will present music from Hollywood, Broadway, and Italian classics. The late Joan Rivers described them as “The Three Tenors meets The Rat Pack.” They have also been featured on an award-winning program broadcast on PBS and public televiison stations across the country, and will be part of a PBS special honoring Downton Abbey in fall 2023.

In addition to musical entertainment, the family-friendly festival will also include Italian food and retail vendors, carnival rides and midway games, national and regional entertainment, and a piazza serving wine, beer and liquor.

The festival will also include SIAB’s annual Bocce Tournament on Saturday, where teams can compete for cash prizes. Then on Sunday, Special Olympics athletes will compete in a multi-state regional tournament.

The inaugural Maryland Italian Festival kicks off National Italian-American Heritage Month in October, and it coincides with the 10th anniversary of SIAB and Harford County’s Sestercentennial (250th anniversary) celebrations in 2023.

The SIAB is a Maryland-based charitable organization that supports other organizations focused on education, family and child services, mental health and addiction.

“This festival is all about embracing the Italian heritage by giving people of all ages and ethnicities a place to experience the sights, sounds and culture of the Italian people, share it with our Maryland neighbors and have a lot of fun along the way,” said SIAB President Joe Papa in a statement. “We are excited to use this opportunity to continue our long-term support of the Special Olympics and other non-profit organizations in Maryland and make an impact on our core mission to help in the areas of education, family and child services and mental health and addiction.”

Tickets for the festival start at $10 and admission is free for kids 12 and under. Attendees can also purchase a VIP villa for the day or weekend.

Visit the festival website to purchase tickets and see additional performers and schedule details.

