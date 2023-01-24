Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend.

Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place.

The festival will span two days and two stages on May 27 and 28.

“I just can’t wait to party in the street to some full blast extreme metal like we used to,” said Adam Savage, head talent buyer for the festival, in a statement. “To bring all of these bands and fans together for a truly memorable weekend in downtown Baltimore. It’s going to be amazing and I’m incredibly stoked to see it all come together.”

An open air main stage on Market Place will serve as the venue for musical performances, local vendors, carnival games, sponsorship activities, and more.

A second stage at Baltimore Soundstage will host two days of programming.

The festival will feature heavy metal icons like Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, High On Fire, Pig Destroyer, Baltimore bands Dying Fetus and Misery Index, and more.

There will also be a pre-party on May 26. Artists for that event will be announced at a later day.

Tickets are on sale now through Baltimore Soundstage and Ticketmaster.

The full lineup for the festival includes: Cannibal Corpse, High On Fire, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Hulder, Deadguy, Cephalic Carnage, Dwarves, Misery Index, Goatwhore, Undeath, Acid Witch, Sanguisugaboog, Spectral Wound, Inter Arma, Escuela Grind, Spirit Adrift, Visceral Disgorge, Internal Bleeding, Deaf Club, Jarhead Fertilizer, Necrofier, Vomit Forth, Cloak, Cloud Rat, Deceased, Outer Heaven, Demiser, Sadistic Ritual, Cemetery Piss, Inoculation.

