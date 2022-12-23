Baltimore City activists created a ‘tent city’ in front of city hall to draw attention to the plight of people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Bethany Raja/WYPR.

Editors note: Make sure you’ve got the whole story! Click on the audio link to hear the names of individuals who died so far and what Baltimore City leaders are doing to stop the trend.

More than 100 people without permanent shelter experiencing homelessness have already died this year in Baltimore City, according to Health Care for the Homeless, a local nonprofit serving those without shelter.

To curb that trend which could rise to 120 deaths by Dec. 30, Baltimore leaders held a memorial on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, for those who died without adequate shelter.

As officials look to the past to remember, this weekend is shaping up to be a dangerous holiday for people without housing.

Temperatures in the area will dip into single digit lows and nights will remain in the teens and twenties into next week.

That kind of cold can cause people to get frostbite on their extremities and lose fingers and toes or contract hypothermia, which can be a deadly combination.

