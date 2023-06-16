Throughout the month of June, Baltimore is joining communities across the nation and world to celebrate people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minorities (LGBTQ+).

The Pride Center of Maryland will host the return of the city-wide celebration with a series of annual signature events as well as some brand new events, all organized around the theme “One Heart, One Love, One Pride.”

Senior Director Tramour Wilson says this year’s theme is meant to remind everyone that no matter what differences may arise, “we are one community.”

He continued, “So many subgroups started to emerge, like Latinx Pride and Trans Pride. There was a big divide between communities, but this year’s Pride is really bringing everyone together to celebrate a common cause, and that’s our identity.”

A new installation this year is the viewing of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, in remembrance of those who lost their lives to disease. The quilt will be on display at First & Franklin Presbyterian Church at 210 W. Madison St.

First & Franklin Presbyterian Church has been an ongoing supporter in the movement for equality of LGBTQ+ community, since the 1980s when they created Baltimore’s first non-clinical AIDS support group, and hosted the city’s first public AIDS crisis forum.

“We’re realizing that HIV and AIDS has impacted this community in tremendous ways, and we want to honor those that we have lost due to the HIV and AIDS epidemic,” Wilson said. “This is a piece of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, and this is our first time bringing a piece to Baltimore.”

Free viewings will take place at select times on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays now through June 28.

This year’s 48th annual Baltimore Pride is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy, with events spanning education, fun, sports, and even fitness, and activities geared toward families, elders, and youth.

Below is the full list of events:

Friday, June 16

Support the Pride Center of Maryland at their 15th annual fundraising gala, Twilight on the Terrace. The event will feature food, an open bar, and music at the Baltimore Museum of Art Gertrude’s Restaurant from 7 to 11 p.m. Advanced ticket sales have ended but tickets can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, June 17

Beginning at noon and running until 10 p.m., Union Collective will feature a full day of performances and activities such as Movement Hampden, a local rock climbing gym, offering youth climbing. Union Craft Brewing will present drag performances by the 2023 Baltimore Pride Festival Drag King Prynce Amore Diamond.

Shop, eat, socialize, and even bring your dogs out to the family-friendly community event Pride of Mt. Vernon. It will feature local vendors, local DJs, food, and cocktails on Read Street between Charles and Cathedral streets from 1 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Local non-profit B & Dee’s Baltimore Love will host a Kickoff BBQ at the Pride Center of Maryland. This year’s theme, “Trifecta Celebration,” will celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Pride with free food, games, raffles, drag performances, vendors, and a DJ from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20th

Join Enoch Pratt Free Library librarians and Baltimore Heritage LGBTQ+ history tour guides as they tell the history of the LGBTQ+ community. From Twilight into Sunshine: LGBTQ+ History in Maryland will recount history dating back, from the 1830s to when the earliest Baltimore activists began advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. Events will take place at Enoch Pratt Center Library on Cathedral Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Local non-profit Black Women’s Xchange (BWX) invites Black women in the LGBTQ+ community to a twerking workout class, Twerkout. In addition to getting a good workout attendees will discuss body positivity while being reminded how to love their bodies. The event will take place at the Pride Center of Maryland Empowerment Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Water and snacks will be provided but attendees should bring their own yoga mats.

Thursday, June 22

Merritt Clubs Downtown on Centre Street will host Grits and Grind from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Instructors will teach 30 minutes of Les Mills Grit strength and 30 minutes of Zumba. Non-members are welcomed to join with the purchase of a Pride tank or a $10 donation. To reserve a spot contact Jodi Young at jyoung@merrittclubs.com.

Friday, June 23

Ridin the Rail: Baltimore Pride at B&O will be a two-part celebration at the historic B&O Railroad Museum. The first event will consist of an actual train ride along the first mile of track ever laid in the nation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the train departs promptly at 7:30pm. The second event, a party, will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the railroad grounds. Both events will feature drag performances. Additionally, cocktails will be available for purchase.

Saturday, June 25

Thirty minutes before the official parade begins, the High Heel Race will welcome runners to compete while wearing their tallest high-heeled shoes. Runners will line up at 25th and Charles Street and race to 23rd Street.

Baltimore’s annual Pride Parade will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., with dozens of local organizations, community groups, and businesses marching from North Charles and 33rd streets, passing Wyman Park, and concluding at the block party on Charles Street.

The main event, the Block Party, will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Charles Street between North Avenue and 23rd Street. Attendees can enjoy vendors, DJs, food, drinks, performances by the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders, and headliner Grammy-nominated New York rapper Remy Ma. A Pride flag and the word “Pride” in rainbow lettering adorn the hood of a car in the 2019 Baltimore Pride Parade. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Pride/TUTshoots

Sunday, June 25

The inaugural Pride 5K Walk/Run, presented by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing, will begin at 8 a.m. in Druid Hill Park.

At Pride in the Park supporters will take over Druid Hill park from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature drag performances, local vendors, and performances by headliner R&B singer-songwriter K. Michelle.

Wednesday, June 28

Baseball fans are invited to Camden Yards to enjoy the Orioles vs. Reds Pride Night game at 7:05 p.m. Fans can take advantage of a V.I.P. pregame party on the roof deck or add on a rainbow-themed Orioles cap with their single game ticket purchase. Visit https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/promotions for tickets.

Friday, June 30

The Pride Center of Maryland’s finale celebration, Final Fridays: Artists in Renaissance Ball, will take place at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street, after normal business hours. The event celebrates the history of Voguing, ballroom, art and fashion from 4 to 8 p.m. The festivities will include a ballroom catwalk with performances, prizes, and food from local vendors. Those attending are encouraged to dress in your best Renaissance looks. And for those walking the ball, a full list of categories can be found here.

The Pride Center of Maryland is still seeking volunteers for the greeting, selling merchandise, setting up and breaking down, and other duties. Those interested can contact Tramour Wilson at Tramour@pridecentermd.org.

For additional information on events visit BaltimorePride.org.

