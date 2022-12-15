A player shoots a basketball. Screenshot via video by Capital News Service.

By Jack Bloombield, Amelia Jarecke, and Reese Levin, Capital News Service

Elite high school basketball changed the game for one Maryland high school. This documentary tells the story of that school — Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland — and that team.

“High Stakes Hoops” was directed by Jack Bloomfield, Amelia Jarecke and Reese Levin, and edited by Jack Bloomfield and Amelia Jarecke.

The film was made with reporting contributions from Jakob Bowen, Damon Brooks, Joshua Casazza, Travis Chase, Hannah Davidson, Justin Hoagland, Austin Kalt and Emma Shuster, and consulting from Mark Hyman, Kate Yanchulis, Josh Davidsburg, Mark Ciardi and Mike Basone.

