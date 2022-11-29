Federal Hill Neighborhood Association presents Holiday Twilight Madness this Friday, December 2, from 4:00-8:00 pm. on Historic Federal Hill.

Residents and visitors are invited to stroll and shop 12+ participating locally-owned small businesses. Enjoy special offers, prizes, decorations, and lights to celebrate this holiday season. For up-to-date activities, entertainment, and participating businesses, visit fedhill.org/event/twilight-madness.

Stop by Saturday, December 3, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. for Holiday on Cross Street. Join Federal Hill Neighborhood Association for this family-friendly holiday event! Santa is coming to Cross Street, elves and carolers will be out and about, and there will be yummy treats! Click here for more information!

When we shop local, we reinvest in our neighborhoods, while helping our businesses thrive.

