6 West Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore.

Hot House: Exquisite two-level apartment on Mount Vernon Place. 2 bedrooms/3 bathrooms. 2,744 square feet. Asking price: $699,000.

What: If you want an unparalleled apartment with incredible period detail, without the hassle of caring for a garden and lawn, but you still want a green view, this apartment tags all of the bases.

Located directly adjacent to the Mount Vernon Club, this huge two-level apartment is absolutely stunning. Built in 1852 as one of the elegant townhouses along the Square, the building was subdivided into several apartments, which retain many of the original details. This building and residence take you back to the Gilded Age and a classic era.

This apartment is on the first and second floors, which are connected by a private elevator. You enter through the building’s lobby which leads to the front door of this 2,744 square-foot residence. The foyer is filled with custom bookcases and a wood-burning fireplace. Starting with the foyer, the entire residence is filled with original millwork and trim, the likes of which are not often seen.

A formal living room features a bay window which looks out on the park, the Washington Monument and the Peabody buildings beyond. This room is the perfect location for hosting friends for the annual holiday Monument Lighting on the first Thursday of December.

The formal dining room also features a wood-burning fireplace, crown molding, wainscoting and another bay window. A classic black and white tile floor leads to a full bath and laundry room, and beyond that, a chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances, a Viking range and a butler’s sink. The high ceilings in the residence are all 11-feet and provide more than ample space for seasonal storage.

The second floor, reachable by elevator, has a hallway lined with custom bookcases. The primary suite, with its bay window, looks out over the West Square and the Washington Monument. The suite contains another wood-burning fireplace and an en-suite bath with marble finishes. An additional suite contains another full bath and large second bedroom.

One additional perk of this residence is its two deeded storage units and its garage parking space, which is a huge luxury!

Where: Mount Vernon Place is pretty much the center of the City, located on the high point along Charles Street. The four squares are filled with some of the most beautiful architecture in Baltimore. The area is home to numerous cultural institutions, including the Peabody Institute and the Walters Art Museum, both almost on your doorstep. The West Square hosts summer concerts, gatherings, and theatrics, all free to citizens of Baltimore.

Final Appraisal: If you don’t want to fight the crowds, but do want the best seat in the city for the Monument Lighting, you will love this residence. If you don’t want people at your house, the Mount Vernon Club and the Engineers’ Club are at your fingertips. The dedicated parking space is a true treasure, as any city dweller will attest. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

