Hot House: Historic estate on 23 acres in the Worthington Valley. 6 bedrooms/6 baths. 13,134 square feet. Asking price: $4.5 million.

What: Montmorenci, a historic 1741 estate is on the market for the first time in recent memory, and it’s an unforgettable house. Sprawled over 23.5 acres in the heart of the Worthington Valley, it’s scattered with numerous income-generating out-buildings, and filled with historic architectural details. This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a very special property.

As you enter from Worthington Avenue from a long tree-lined drive, you know that your destination will be special. The mellow, pale yellow house with espaliered trees stands along a circular driveway. While the basic form of the house is colonial, its details echo the Greek Revival movement. The exterior of the house is stucco which has been scored in an ashlar stone pattern. Beautiful plantings and gardens show the care that’s been taken over the decades.

Inside the house, there are numerous details that could only be part of such a historic house — wide-plank hardwood floors, elegant trim- and millwork, fireplaces, a sweeping staircase, and much more. On the main floor, there are elegant and formal living areas and smaller cozier areas for a quiet chat with a friend or two. A window-lined loggia provides a sunny respite during the colder months, and also overlooks the pool for summertime swimming.

The second floor features a main suite with two bathrooms and a large sitting room. Additionally, there are two bedrooms and two baths on that level. The third floor has two more bedrooms and another bath.

In addition to the extensive grounds, there is a multi-car garage, a stone tenant house with four bedrooms, a converted corn crib with two apartments, a barn, stables, paddocks, and more. The house is situated atop a long hill looking down into the valley.

Where: Montmorenci is located in the heart of the beautiful and historic Worthington Valley, just outside the village of Glyndon, with its grocery store and other services. It’s close to 795 with access to the Beltway and I-83. But at its heart, this is a country estate, and not close to much.

Final Appraisal: As I mentioned at the top, this is a once-in-a-lifetime listing. The house has not been on the market for decades. And it’s not an estate that will come on the market again for a long time – it’s a generational property. When you buy Montmorenci, you will be a part of history. The listing for the house is here.

