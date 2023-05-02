2639 Shepperd Road, Monkton

Hot House: Elegant farm property on six wooded acres, surrounded by farmlands and land trust. 4 bedrooms/5 bathrooms. 5,796 square feet. Asking price: $1.85 million.

What: As you come down the long driveway to this house on Shepperd Road in Monkton, you get the sense that you are coming to someplace special. You first see an Amish-built barn and then the house, built in 1950, comes into view via a circular driveway. In keeping with the Mid-Century-Modern style, the house is all on one level, but the MCM vibe ends there, and the Elegant Farmhouse aesthetic takes over. It has been owned for the past 20 years by a local designer, whose imprimatur is everywhere.

From the front, with its porch, swooped roofline and French doors, the house is deceptively small. But what you don’t immediately see is that it is laid out in a general U-shape with two wings, one of which houses a newly added primary suite and two bedrooms, and the other, which houses the living areas. Additionally, there is a ground level with an additional bedroom, a huge work/office/studio area, a laundry room and more.

As you enter, you come directly into the living room, with the dining room with a bar, off of that. The kitchen suite includes a modernized kitchen, a large pantry, a breakfast room and a family room, which leads to a large sunroom with windows on three sides.

On the other side of the U, the bedrooms are accessed via a long library hallway. The primary bedroom suite includes an en suite bath, and a dressing room/closet. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom.

The grounds, which encompass six acres, are beautifully landscaped with numerous old-growth trees, and include an Amish-built barn and a beautiful pool with double pagoda-style roofs, connected by a breezy covered dining area.

Where: This house is sited in the triangle generally made up of Monkton, Shepperd and Old York Roads. It is surrounded by agricultural land and land in a trust which cannot be developed. Monkton, Hereford and Jarrettsville are all within easy driving distance and the house sits within the Hereford schools zone, which was the envy of all of us who attended school in the city.

Final Appraisal: If you’re looking for an easy and elegant house in the country, this one could tick all of your boxes. It has been beautifully finished and maintained, and everything about it is a step above the usual. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

