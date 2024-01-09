211 Wendover Road, Baltimore.

Hot House: Huge, Elegant Brick Mansion with Tennis Court and Pool in the Heart of Guilford. 8 bedrooms/8 bathrooms. 8,000 square feet. Asking price: $1.3 million.

What: This is a house with an interesting history and an even more interesting original owner. It was designed by Edward Palmer for Dr. J.H. Mason Knox in 1914. Knox was a prominent physician in Baltimore who was concerned with the safety of the milk supply and how “bad” milk affected babies and children. More here.

This house is filled to the brim with gorgeous details, from numerous fireplaces, exuberant millwork and trim, French doors, original glass doorknobs, porches and terraces, mahogany details, and much more!

As you arrive, you enter a great hall, complete with fireplace and beautiful millwork. The living and dining rooms are enormous, and both have lovely, detailed fireplaces. What was originally Dr. Knox’s waiting room, examination room, office, and dressing room, has now been converted to a family room. All of the floors are the original hardwood, and some of the house’s sconces remain.

The kitchen needs updating, and the original pantry space remains. There is an adjacent laundry room which was originally the servants’ hall, and a back staircase to the second floor. Additionally, there is an enclosed terrace/sunroom off of the kitchen. The first floor also has a family room, as mentioned above, office and powder room.

The second floor has three en-suite bedrooms, including the primary bedroom which has an adjacent sleeping porch, which could be used as an office, sitting room or garden room. Two other bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom, and there are two additional rooms which could be a playroom, screening room or another home office.

The third floor has eight additional rooms, including three bedrooms and five rooms that were probably servants’ rooms, but could now be used for storage or anything else you could think of! There are also two baths with the original ball and clawfoot tubs, one of which has the date on which it was made.

Although the listing says the house was built in 1925, there was an article in the old Brickbuilder Magazine from 1914 which features the already-built house, along with the plans and elevations. Click here to view.

The property, which measures just over three-quarters of an acre, is beautifully landscaped, with both a pool and a tennis court. The court needs to be re-done, but could easily be converted to a pickleball court. There is also a private driveway leading to an on-site garage.

At 8,000 square feet, the house is enormous and has not been on the market since 1975.

Where: This house is located in the heart of Guilford, between Greenway and Juniper Road. It’s close to the shops and restaurants in Charles Village and to the Waverly Market. Guilford is a very quiet neighborhood, with an active neighborhood association.

Final Appraisal: As mentioned, this house has not been on the market since 1975, so it’s a rare opportunity to buy one of the signature houses in Guilford. The pool and possible pickleball court will keep you and the kids busy three seasons of the year. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

