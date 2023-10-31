Hot House: Historic Renovated Georgian on Old Court Road. 6 Bedrooms/5 Baths. 5,542 square feet. 1.28 acres. 2605 Old Court Road, Pikesville. Asking price: $1.5 million.

What: Many properties on Old Court Road can’t been seen from the road, but trust me, there are multiple treasures that are unseen, including the gorgeous 1911 Glencliffe Manor. The house was designed by Mottu & White, one of the premier architects of Guilford. The house was significantly renovated in 2017, while keeping the original elements which make the house so special.

The original formal entrance is now the rear of the house to allow for a driveway from Old Court Road, and a large parking area for family and friends. The house is filled with myriad original details, including extensive wainscoting, millwork, moldings and trim work, numerous fireplaces, heart pine floors, French doors and a stunning staircase. The living and dining rooms, plus the expansive center hallway, all have fireplaces, as do several of the bedrooms.

The kitchen was a major part of the 2017 renovation with generous cabinet space, granite counters, an island, a breakfast bar, a built in coffee station, and an old-style farm sink. Just off the kitchen is a family room with windows overlooking the gardens.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom suite has a wood-burning fireplace (so romantic), a porch, and an office, which could alternately be used as a dressing room. There are five additional bedrooms and three more baths.

The grounds include a wildflower patch, a chicken coop and a large, flat space for a vegetable garden. There are numerous porches around the exterior of the house, perfect for sitting in the evening and having a quiet cocktail or two.

Where: The house sits along the south side of Old Court Road, between Falls Road and Greenspring Avenue, and close to the Park School. The restaurants and shopping at Quarry Lake is just five minutes away in one direction and Greenspring Station is the same distance in the other direction. It’s a short hop to the Jones Falls Expressway and to the Baltimore Beltway.

Final Appraisal: It’s clear that this house has been loved and cared for over the past century. It retains its original details, all while accommodating a 21st century family’s needs. There is plenty of space, both inside and outside, for everyone to do their own thing! The listing for the house is here.

