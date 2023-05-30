202 Edgevale Road.

Hot House: Charming shingle cottage in Roland Park. 6 bedrooms/5 baths. 6,586 square feet. Asking price: $860,000.

What: When you think of Roland Park, as compared to Guilford and Homeland, you realize that the housing stock is not as grand (although there are a few knock-outs!), but that a significant number of the houses are shingle cottages, most built in the first decade of the 1900s and conveying a more rustic look than brick or stucco.

This house at 202 Edgevale Road is typical of the style, cedar shake shingles – although these have been painted blue – and with its sleeping and other porches, it fits the bill of an early suburban community. Most fortunately, this house has been updated in a sympathetic manner and still has many of its original details, including pocket doors, hardwood floors and detailed millwork.

The first floor features a spacious living room with a working fireplace, a large dining room, and a sunroom spanning the width of the house, with the original brown shingles and windows on three sides. The kitchen has up-to-date appliances, with an adjacent cozy sitting room. There is also a small office on the first floor.

The second floor holds four bedrooms, and two full baths. The main bedroom has a working fireplace, and as directly below, there is a sunroom with loads of windows and the original beadboard ceiling. An additional sitting or dressing room can be converted back to a bedroom. This house has several porches that contribute to the ambience of the bedrooms.

The third floor has another two bedrooms, and a full bath. There are also storage spaces on the third floor. The basement level also has abundant storage, as well as space for games like pool or ping pong.

The property on Edgevale is level, with old-growth trees and a detached garage, fronting on a typical named Roland Park alley, this one called Sunny Lane.

Where: This house is convenient to so many things. All of the Roland Park-area schools are within a few minutes’ walk. Eddie’s and the shops in that section are just up the hill. The newly renovated Cross Keys is just across Falls Road, and the JFX is just a hop, skip and jump away.

Final Appraisal: Edgevale Road winds through Roland Park, from the upper end, just off Club Road, winding down alongside the country club, around the lower edge of Roland Park and terminating at Falls Road Terrace. This house sits just along the intersection of Harvest and Edgevale Roads. This is a perfect opportunity to own one of the special early Roland Park homes. The listing for the house is here.

