This week promises to be a good one in Baltimore, starting with oysters and ending with margaritas. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in the local restaurant scene:

Openings & announcements

Baltimore institution Attman’s Delicatessen is opening a new outpost, in the Harbor Point space formerly occupied by Vida Taco Bar. The restaurant is slated to open this fall and will be open 365 days a year for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Osteria Pirata, the new Italian restaurant from Duck Duck Goose owner Ashish Alfred, could open this May. The restaurant is located in the Thames St. space that formerly housed Points South Latin Kitchen.

Charm City Cook’s newsletter was full of good stuff this week, including the news that Hampden is about to get a new crab cake spot. Capt’n Crabby’s will open on the Avenue sometime between now and HonFest in June.

CCC also reported that Sally O’s chef Jesse Sandlin is opening a new restaurant, Bunny’s, in the old Wharf Rat space in Fells Point – hopefully sometime in the next month.

The Baltimore Banner reported this week that Liora and Double Zero, which earned praise for their vegan dishes, have closed. Both restaurants opened in July 2021 in the 414 Light Street building.

Oysters all weekend

Oysterfest weekend is upon us, both in the city and county.

At The Manor Tavern, a week of celebration will end this weekend with an (indoor) festival on Sunday, with live music and tons of oysters. The event raises funds for the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

Fells Point’s Oyster Fest, which starts on Friday, April 28, has pivoted a bit, given the weekend weather forecast. Friday’s activities will all take place inside local businesses, including Kooper’s Tavern and Max’s Taphouse, whose owners are the driving force behind the event. The rest of the weekend’s activities are slated to go off as scheduled, rain or shine.

Peter’s + Checkerspot

On Sunday, local favorite Peter’s Inn will be making a rare out-of-restaurant appearance at Checkerspot Brewing Co. The Peter’s crew will serve their famous BLTs starting at noon and there will be live music starting at 1 p.m.

Mexican at Clavel

On Wednesday May 3, H3irloom Food Group will pop up at Clavel for an evening of Afro-Mexican cuisine. The event, which does not require reservations or tickets, will feature dishes that draw on culinary traditions from both communities, like braised lamb tacos and slow-cooked black-eyed peas.

Cinco de Mayo

Friday is Cinco de Mayo and a handful of local restaurants have plans to help you celebrate.

Papi’s Tacos will be celebrating with live mariachi bands at all locations and deals on margarita pitchers and beer buckets. Plus, all day, you’ll get a free bonus taco with every order of two tacos (dining in).

In Locust Point, Copper Shark will host a fiesta with appetizers and drinks specials on its outside patio. The party menu includes Mexican-inspired dishes like crab nachos, spicy gazpacho shooters and rock shrimp ceviche with watermelon.

Bandito’s – which started in Federal Hill and now has a handful of locations around the area – is hosting Cinco de Mayo parties at each of its spots. At the local chain’s newest restaurant, near Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, the Cinco de Mayo party will also serve as an official grand opening celebration. In Columbia, there will be free tequila and mezcal tastings in the afternoon, tons of specials and contests, activities for kids, and a dog-friendly patio area. Plus, Priestly from MIX 106.5 will be broadcasting live from the restaurant.

Coronation celebration

The Corner Pantry is celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, with a special Coronation Day menu available for takeaway May 5 or 6 (orders must be placed by May 1). The menu includes classic Brit dishes like Victoria sponge cake, crumpets, and the restaurant’s famous sausage rolls.

Racing season

The horse racing circuit is gearing up for the Triple Crown races, starting with the Kenucky Derby on May 6, followed by Baltimore’s own Preakness Stakes later in the month.

Magdalena is getting in the horsey spirit with the launch of multiple cocktails that harken back to the era of the Maryland-trained War Admiral, who won the Triple Crown in 1937. The special menu, which will launch on Derby Day and be available for the two weeks following, includes options like “She Loves Me Still,” a spin on the traditional Black-Eyed Susan cocktail, made with Uncle Nearest whiskey, and a classic Aviation cocktail inspired by the pre-Prohibition gin and crème de violet drink.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

May 11: Bourbon & Bowties

May 15: Ggoma Supper Club with Chef Marcelle Afram at JBGB’s

June 10: Wine & Food Festival at the Fairgrounds

