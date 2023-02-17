With the Super Bowl and a busy week of Valentine’s Day meals in the rearview mirror, Baltimore restaurants are taking a much-deserved breather this week. While open and ready for guests, most local spots are keeping things simple this week, offering their regular winter menus.

That said, there are a handful of fun events to look forward to this week and beyond. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Openings and announcements

Happy anniversary to Clandestino. The speakeasy-style bar tucked away inside Zen West celebrated a year in business on Thursday.

The Corner Pantry also celebrated a birthday this week – nine years on Valentine’s Day!

Belgians at Max’s

Friday marks the start of the 19th Annual Belgian Beer Festival at Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point. The event, which lasts through the weekend and into Monday (which has a sour beer focus) is one of the beer community’s most beloved parties.

Pop-up at The Sinclair

On Saturday, H3irloom Food Group will host a pop-up at its home, The Sinclair, featuring goodies from The Urban Oyster, Nostalgia Baking Co. and Modern Soul pop up.

Labyrinth for the senses

The Charmery’s full sensory screening series returns this weekend with a showing of the David Bowie/Jim Henson classic “Labyrinth.” The film will be shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be enhanced by a popcorn buffet and themed drinks and snacks, plus “other sensory delights.”

Boordy fun

The weekend promises to be sunny, if chilly – which is perfect weather for a trip out to Hydes to Boordy Vineyards, where the tasting room is cozy and warm. There will be live music at the vineyard on Saturday and Sunday, plus pop-ups from food trucks: Pasta La Vista Baby on Saturday and La Barrita on Sunday.

French fan favorites

Starting on Wednesday and running through March 11, iconic Ellicott City restaurant Tersiguel’s will offer a four-course “fan favorites” menu starting with an appetizer of calamari, shrimp, scallops and escargots followed by filet au poivre. Reservations are required for this special chef’s menu.

3-Point Pop Up Marketplace

The CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament comes to Baltimore this week, which means downtown will be hopping. Starting on Thursday, the Downtown Partnership is hosting a three-day party, dubbed the “3-Point Pop Up Marketplace,” featuring vendors, performances and tons of food.

The market takes place at 10 E. Pratt St., where food vendors include Soul Smoked BBQ, Taste This LLC, Cha-Time, Dizzy Cow, and Shareef’s. There will also be food trucks posted up on Park Avenue, including Harbor Que BBQ, BSU Dining, Sweet Kam LLC, Comfort Kitchen, and Yai & Toya’s Cuisine. Sistah’s Sweets will be at both locations.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Feb. 26: Soup Cook-Off at Baltimore Taphouse

March 13: Ggoma Supper Club Pop-Up with The Bluebird Cocktail Room at JBGB’s

May 11: Bourton & Bowties

