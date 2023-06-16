Openings, oysters, and all things dads: this week is a good one for food lovers in Baltimore. Here’s what’s happening at local restaurants right now:

Openings & announcements

Fells Point’s hotly anticipated new spot, Bunny’s, has opened. The fried chicken and champagne spot, located in the old Wharf Rat space, had a soft opening this week – and early reports are terrific. The space looks bright and open and the food, from chef/owner Jesse Sandlin of Sally O’s, is earning high praise.

Happy anniversary to Bandito’s in Towson. The Allegheny Avenue Mexican spot is celebrating its first year in business on June 17, with a day full of specials and surprises.

Alma Cocina Latina has announced new brunch hours. The Venezuelan restaurant will now be open for Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – starting this weekend, just in time for Father’s Day.

The owners of the Village of Cross Keys have announced that a new “upscale American” restaurant will open in the center next spring. The restaurant, called Cece’s Roland Park, will focus on coastal cuisine.

In White Marsh, two restaurants on The Avenue have closed: The Curious Oyster and The Wayward Bar & Kitchen. However, the popular Fallston restaurant The Local is poised to open there later this summer.

Mt. Vernon Marketplace on the national stage

Mt. Vernon Marketplace is in the running for USA Today’s Best Food Hall in America. The Marketplace, which includes stalls like The Local Oyster, Brown Rice, and Fishnet, is the only Baltimore food hall on the list of 20 contenders.

The final list is based on votes from fans – so vote early and often to keep the Marketplace (and Baltimore) at the top of the list.

Schola’s new spot

Schola has now reopened in its new digs. The cooking school, which started in a cute space in Mt. Vernon, has moved to a more accessible location in Canton.

The cooking school, as always, has a full lineup of classes coming up, including a butchering, sausage making and BBQ class for Father’s Day on Sunday and a cooking class + comedy show extravaganza featuring stand-up comic Darryl Charles on Wednesday.

National Cannoli Day

Friday June 16 is National Cannoli Day and Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry could not let this holiday pass by without a celebration. The iconic shop’s three locations will have cannoli specials all day long.

Whiskey on the Waterfront

Sagamore Spirit’s popular Whiskey on the Waterfront series is back this summer. This month’s event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17, features live music, craft cocktails from Sagamore, and food and drinks from other local companies, including Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Bmore Greek, The Urban Oyster, Suspended Brewing, Sapwood Cellars and Black Acres Coffee Roasters.

Father’s Day fun

Father’s Day isn’t typically a huge brunch holiday like Mother’s Day is – but local restaurants are still offering plenty of options beyond the traditional backyard BBQ.

At Guinness Open Gate Brewery, dads can get their hands on a grilled Tomahawk or New York strip steak, along with one of many Guinness beers, including a new Father’s Day release called Vintage Lager. The steaks are available as part of a ticketed Guinness Grills for Dad event – but the brewery is also open for tours and visits outside of the event.

Woodberry Kitchen and blacksauce are teaming up for a family-style Father’s Day lunch at Woodberry. The event menu is a great one, including brisket, pork ribs, chicken wings and sides like fried rice, mac and cheese and blacksauce’s famous biscuits.

Cypriana is welcoming families to sit down for a Greek meal, plus beers and Dad jokes.

At the Mt. Washington Tavern, all dads will receive a special gift with their meal: a bottle of the Tavern’s own spicy honey BBQ sauce and a taco recipe to go with it.

Petit Louis will also have Father’s Day specials on the menu and a little extra love for all dads.

Gunther & Co. will have “dad-inspired” dinner and brunch specials on Sunday.

Of Love & Regret will also have a bunch of dad-centric specials available.

Citron will offer a special Father’s Day menu with seatings starting at 1 p.m.

Azumi is open starting at noon on Sunday – a little early to accommodates the dads out there.

Sotto Sopra also has special Father’s Day hours starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Black Olive will serve a prix fixe Father’s Day dinner including options like Wellfleet oysters on the half shell with apple mignonette and entrée choices including whole Mediterranean sea bass or squid ink pasta with lobster.

Clavel + Galatea Oysters

On Wednesday, Clavel is hosting a collaboration with the Chesapeake’s own Galatea Oysters. Starting at 5 p.m., the mezcal tasting counter in the restaurant will transform into a raw bar and the (dine-in) menu will include oysters served grilled and on the half shell. There will also be special cocktails and ceviches.

Solstice dinner at Elkridge Furnace Inn

Wednesday is also the Summer Solstice and Elkridge Furnace Inn is celebrating the longest day of the year with a special meal. Late reservations – between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – are available and diners seated during that time will receive 21% off their bill in honor of the date.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

July 14: Crab Feat & Bull Roast for Baltimore Station at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

July 15: Etiquette Brunch at Miss Shirley’s

July 23: Tacopalooza

