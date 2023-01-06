Groundwork Kitchen in Pigtown reopened for carryout and delivery apps this week; dine-in service will resume next month. Photo courtesy of Groundwork Kitchen

The new year is kicking off with a bang in the Baltimore restaurant world. Not only does winter Restaurant Week “season” start this week, local spots have other fun plans in the works, designed to keep you warm even in the chilliest parts of winter.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings and announcements

HK Fish House in Cross Street Market will host its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the market on Saturday, Jan. 14. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a hop across the street to The Day Party at No Way Rosé.

Döner Bros opened its Harbor Point location earlier this week. It is the kebab shop’s second storefront; the first is near the Johns Hopkins Homewood campus.

La Calle, in downtown Baltimore, announced on New Year’s Eve that they would be closing after service that night. However, the announcement also promises that this isn’t the last Baltimore will see of the restaurant, which is a favorite for both its excellent Mexican food and drinks – so hopefully this isn’t goodbye for long.

Foraged Eatery, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary, is taking a brief post-holiday break. The Station North restaurant will be closed this weekend and reopen on Tuesday.

Patterson Public House has new, expanded hours. The restaurant is now open seven days a week for dinner.

Groundwork Kitchen reopens

Groundwork Kitchen, the 120-seat Pigtown restaurant that operates a culinary training program and is associated with the nonprofit Paul’s Place, has reopened. The restaurant, which is now overseen by local restaurant veterans Melanie Molinaro (General Manager) and Jonathan Hicks (Executive Chef) is currently open for carryout breakfast and lunch (also available via mobile delivery services). Dining-in and dinner options will begin in February.

The restaurant is also taking applications for new students in its culinary training program, which has placed graduates in great jobs throughout the city.

Champs & fries at Pierpoint

Tuesday is National Champagne and Fries Day – a possibly a tough holiday for anyone trying to stick to New Year’s Resolutions, but a fun one for the rest of us.

Pierpoint Restaurant in Fells Point is celebrating with a terrific deal: $25 for two glasses of champagne plus fries with multiple sauces for dipping. Seating is limited, so call the restaurant ahead of time to reserve your space and ticket.

Murder mystery at Towson Tavern

On Thursday, Towson Tavern will get spooky, hosting a “Sinister Speakeasy” 1920s-themed murder mystery party. The evening includes three courses – and lots of entertainment – and tickets are available now.

Krautfest is back!

Gertrude’s annual celebration of all things kraut is back again this year, on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan 14. The ticketed party includes tons of German dishes, like sour beef and noodles, Bavarian bratwurst from Baltimore’s own Binkert’s, kielbasa from Ostrowski’s, and more – plus live entertainment from a local polka band.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week

Baltimore County Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Jan. 13 and lasts through the 22nd. Restaurants throughout the county are participating with special, prix-fixe menus, including places like Lib’s Grill, La Food Marketa, and Jennings Café.

Also, keep an eye out for other restaurant weeks this month. Howard County’s event starts Jan. 16, Harford County’s begins on Jan. 20, and Baltimore City’s big restaurant week promotion starts Jan. 27.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 21 & 22: Harry Potter Full Sensory Movie Experience at The Charmery

Jan. 27: Baltimore Restaurant Week Begins

Feb. 4: Fermentation Class at HEX Superette

