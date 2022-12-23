From Christmas and Hannukah to New Year’s Eve, there’s a lot of reason to break out the bubbly this week.

With Christmas and Hannukah this weekend and New Year’s Eve next Saturday, this is sure to be a festive week in Baltimore. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings and announcements

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that the owners of Papi Cuisine are planning to open a new spot – with a new concept – downtown. The original Papi Cuisine in 2020 then moved to Federal Hill last year. This past summer, the owners announced plans for a second location in Owings Mills.

The Federal Hill location of The Charmery has closed. But ice cream fans don’t need to worry – the beloved shop’s locations in Hampden, Towson and Union Collective are still going strong.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. is teaming up with beloved pastry chef Amanda Mack, of Crust by Mack, from now through January. Chef Mack will be opening a new bakery on East Preston Street in 2023 – but it is currently under construction, so the True Chesapeake team is welcoming her in their kitchen until then.

Sweet stuff

As a gift to everyone this holiday season, Gunther & Co. has shared a series of recipes for some of its owners favorite treats, including a family recipe for Christmas cookies and instructions for individual sticky toffee puddings.

Boxing Day

On Monday, Johnny’s hosts its annual Boxing Day brunch, which includes great specials that will keep the holiday cheer going, including dishes like poached eggs with ham, potatoes and hollandaise, and a loaded Bloody Mary that is a meal on its own.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Several local restaurants are celebrating Christmas with a traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Sally O’s is offering a one-night-only Feast of the Seven Fishes on Friday. The seven-course, prix-fixe meal includes courses like lobster beignets and octopus Bolognese.

Cinghiale will host its annual four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve.

Though not technically a feast of the seven fishes, Little Donna’s Christmas Eve menu includes dishes like slow-cooked calamari stuffed with kielbasa and fried oysters with green chili spoon bread.

Cosima’s prix fixe menu for the evening is also focused on dishes from the sea, like chilled Sicilian seafood salad and grilled swordfish over eggplant caponato.

For more Christmas and Christmas Eve options, check out last week’s column.

Ringing in 2023

The new year is almost upon us and while not every Baltimore restaurant has announced its plans yet, there are already many options to help you celebrate with great food and drinks.

The Charmery is once again hosting its 8 p.m. Kiddie Scoop Ball Drop for little ones – and anyone who doesn’t want to stay up until midnight. The party takes place at the shop’s Union Collective location and includes tons of fun elements, from glitter tattoos and a popcorn bar to tunes from DJ Scoops-A-Lot.

Cross Street Market is also hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration starting at noon and lasting until 4 p.m., with a ball drop at 3 p.m. The party includes live music and dancing plus a kids crafting zone complete with qualified babysitters who can help your kids craft while you browse the market.

Ringing in the New Year will also start on the early side at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, where the crowd will celebrate the stroke of midnight in Dublin (7 p.m. here in Baltimore) and all adults onsite will receive a complimentary sample of a soon-to-be-released mystery beer for the toast.

Whether you’re out early or late, restaurants and bars in Old Goucher and Remington will welcome you with special drinks, giveaways and fun. A handful of spots in and around 23rd St. are teaming up for a neighborhood-wide party, stretching from bar to bar, with punch cards to help you keep track of where you go. Participants include Church Bar, Clavel, Dutch Courage, Fadensonnen and WC Harlan – all places you’re guaranteed to find impressive drinks to toast to the end of 2022.

Of Love & Regret is offering dinner and a show for New Year’s Eve this year. The evening includes a three-course dinner with an intriguing drinks menu, plus a “vintage cabaret” show.

Duck Duck Goose is opening its doors for a rooftop party featuring an open bar, light fare, a DJ and rooftop views of the city.

Seatings for New Year’s Eve dinner at Bondhouse start at 6 p.m.; the meals are prix-fixe and designed fro two.

CookHouse’s New Year’s Eve menu includes everything from caviar service to a full English roast.

Cypriana will be open late for a fun New Year’s Eve party.

At The Tilted Row, New Year’s Eve guests will receive a complimentary champagne cocktail before dinner, followed by a three-course, prix-fixe meal with optional wine pairings.

On Dec. 31, Sally O’s prix-fixe menu is luxe and sounds fabulous, with dishes like duck wellington and vegan truffle risotto.

La Cuchara’s New Year’s Eve menu is a five-course prix-fixe, with options like pan-roasted scallops with roasted butternut squash and morel mushrooms, and a “Toulousian” cassoulet of duck confit, pork belly and flageolet beans.

James Joyce will host a four-course wine dinner on New Year’s Eve with champagne at midnight and a toast at 7 p.m. to ring in the new year in Ireland.

Gertrude’s three-course New Year’s Eve menu includes options like baked wild Chesapeake oysters topped with Boursin cream spinach and crispy onion panko and an extravagant seafood pasta with Gulf shrimp, calamari, lump crab and mussels in arrabbiata sauce.

Heading north to Abingdon, Bacco is kicking off its first New Year’s Eve with a menu stacked with specials like surf and turf, and dancing and a balloon drop.

The Atlas Quarter restaurants and bars – Tagliata, Italian Disco, The Elk Room and Monarque – are teaming up for a party held across all four venues. The event features multiple buffets, an open bar and entertainment at each location.

At The Bygone, New Year’s Eve includes a buffet plus passed hors d’oeuvres, a premium open bar, a DJ and exceptional views of the fireworks at midnight.

In the Hotel Revival, the restaurant Topside will be open for dinner until 10 p.m., serving a pre-fixe menu with choices like crab terrine with caviar and poached lobster in roasted red pepper sauce, and both the bar at Topside and the hotel’s speakeasy B-Side Cocktail Lounge will stay open until after midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Perennial in Towson includes an open bar, a wide variety of food, including prime rib, crab cakes and a raw bar, a DJ and a champagne toast.

Rec Pier Chop House will have seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu plus a champagne toast. The restaurant, located in the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, will also be open for brunch and dinner on New Year’s Day.

Allora’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prix fixe menu that includes a free half bottle of champagne, espresso and dessert.

Sotto Sopra will be open for an early dinner on New Year’s Eve, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Mt. Washington Tavern will be open for dinner until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve but the bar stays open through the rest of the night.

Woodberry Kitchen’s New Year’s Eve party takes inspiration from a century ago, with a “Party like it’s 1923” theme. The evening will include live music, Speakeasy-inspired cocktails and a 20’s-themed supper buffet.

First meal of the year

Many local restaurants will be open on Sunday, to help you kick off 2023 with an excellent meal.

At Sally O’s, you can start the day with a wide range of dishes, from classic eggs benedict to short rib hash.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be open for New Year’s Day brunch, serving a menu that includes the mystery beer debuting the day before.

At True Chesapeake Oyster Co., the year will kick off with a Grateful Brunch, featuring tunes from Caleb Stine and a buffet brunch.

The Local Oyster’s Locust Point location will celebrate the new year with a pajama brunch starting at 11 a.m.

Bondhouse also opens at 11 a.m. for a PJ brunch on New Year’s Day.

The Mt. Washington Tavern opens its doors at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day and stays open until 9 p.m., so you can keep “brunching” all day.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 12: Sinister Speakeasy at Towson Tavern

January 13: Baltimore County Restaurant Week Starts

Feb. 4: Fermentation Class at HEX Superette

