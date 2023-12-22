Spirits are high around Baltimore, as we kick off the most festive week of the year. Local restaurants are rising to the occasion with special hours, fun gift ideas, and lots of sparkle. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Werner’s on market

Iconic downtown diner Werner’s, which originally opened in 1950, closed in 2021, and reopened in late 2021, is for sale.

Holiday cheer

Santa will pop up at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink on Saturday, Dec. 23. In addition to spotting the big guy and his helpers, guests can enjoy treats from Crust by Mack, along with coffee and cocoa.

Gunther & Co. is in the giving spirit this week. The restaurant has shared a family recipe for Christmas cookies that look sweet and special.

Last minute gifts

Restaurant gift cards make terrific holiday gifts – and are easy to purchase last minute. But swag also makes a great stocking stuffer or a fun gift to unwrap. Places like Ryleigh’s Oyster have tons of t-shirts, hats and other gear available for purchase.

There is also still a little time left to give the gift of Café Gia’s housemade limoncello. Or just grab some for yourself – it’s so good.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Several Baltimore restaurants are celebrating the Christmas holiday the traditional Italian way, with a Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Little Donna’s second annual Feast will take place on Saturday night; there will be no regular dinner service that evening.

At Sally O’s, which is also celebrating on Saturday, the meal includes courses like oyster ceviche and crispy octopus.

Cinghiale’s Feast of the Seven Fishes meal will be offered on Christmas Eve proper. The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available that night.

Limoncello has a special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu of specials available through Dec. 26.

Christmas Eve at Nakatomi Plaza

On Sunday night, Southpaw will host its annual reminder that “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. The bar will screen the classic flick starting at 9 p.m., alongside themed cocktails and eggnog.

Christmas meals

There’s still a little time left to make dining plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sotto Sopra is open for Christmas Eve dinner and from noon until 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, serving its fantastic Italian fare.

Towson Tavern is open for Christmas Eve dinner. The menu includes specials like a king cut of prime rib and a surf and turf sampler appetizer.

Duck Duck Goose is hosting Christmas Eve dinner with a prix fixe menu.

Johnny’s is closed on Christmas Day but will have a brunch on and buffet dinner on Christmas Eve. The Roland Park restaurant opens again for brunch on Boxing Day.

Prima Dopo is also closed on Christmas Day but will serve brunch on Christmas Eve and has dinner seating until 7 p.m.

Cosima’s Christmas Eve menu includes choices like bucatini with raisins, fennel and garlic, and couscous with calamari, shrimp, mussels and swordfish.

Cypriana is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for lunch and dinner.

Topside in the Hotel Revival is open for Christmas dinner starting at 4 p.m.

Mama’s on the Half Shell is also open on Christmas Eve, starting at 9 a.m., and Christmas Day, starting at noon.

Taking it home

NiHao has a handful of takeaway Peking duck packages available now through the end of the year – perfect for that week of entertaining that happens between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Options feed anywhere from two to six people and include whole or half Peking ducks with pancakes and sides. Orders can be placed via the NiHao website.

Giving back

If you’re out and about in the Mt. Vernon area this week or later in the winter, consider stopping by the Hotel Revival to donate any new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves or scarves you may have. Donations can be dropped off in the second floor lobby – then you can head upstairs to Topside for a drink and dinner.

McFaul’s Oyster and Reel turns one

On Friday, Dec. 29, McFaul’s Oyster and Reel celebrates its first birthday – with a party for its customers. The Essex restaurant will host a complimentary buffet plus drink specials, starting at 5 p.m. Congrats to the McFau’ls team on a big year!

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 12-13: 20th Annual Gertrude’s Krautfest

Jan. 26: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week Begins

Feb. 9: National Pizza Day at Cypriana

