This week, the Baltimore restaurant community goes Euro, with events that draw on international inspiration, from Ireland to Italy. Here’s a look at those events – and more – happening in Charm City this week:

Openings and announcements

South Baltimore’s Mindpub Café got some good news last week, with the confirmation of its liquor license.

The Moravia-Walther neighborhood’s beloved Farm to Face announced this week that after 15 years in the community, it is closing. The company, which is a farmer’s market staple, will close at the end of April.

Fresh flavors

Now that it’s March, hints of springtime are popping up in kitchens and on menus all over Baltimore.

Perennial has a new menu with tons of color and bright new flavors.

Johnny’s has introduced a new cookie for the month: the Care Bear, made with snickerdoodle cookie dough, sprinkles, cookie butter and Teddy Grahams.

La Cuchara has a gorgeous new dish of clams, chorizo, scallions, saffron fideuà and crème fraiche that looks perfect for both chilly and warm evenings.

The drink of the month at The Corner Pantry is a fun nod to warmer climes: a pineapple latte made with pineapple syrup, cinnamon, espresso and milk.

Biggie Brunch at Darker Than Blue

On Saturday, March 4, Darker Than Blue will host another installment of its Biggie Brunch, celebrating the music and influence of Notorious B.I.G. (along with great breakfast food).

Italy in Hamilton

On Wednesday, Hamilton newcomer Café Campli will host the first of a series: a lunchtime Italian language meet-up. On the first Wednesday of every month, the restaurant will host a lunch during which the guests will all speak Italian. All language skill levels are welcome, from new learners to fluent speakers.

Champagne tasting at Magdalena

On Tuesday, the team from Magdalena will host a champagne tasting in the garden bar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that time, a representative from Champagne Collett will be on hand to discuss the wines and the kitchen will prepare a small plates menu to pair.

Pizza pop-up at Atwater’s

On Thursday, Atwater’s in Catonsville will do a pizza pop-up dinner. During the dinner, local musicians Mallow Hill Duo will play, adding to the ambiance. The restaurant also recently opened its new bar space – just one more reason to check it out.

St. Pat’s on the horizon

With St. Patrick’s Day only two weeks away, local restaurants, bars and breweries are gearing up for a big month celebrating all things Irish.

Unsurprisingly, the celebration at Guinness Open Gate Brewery lasts all month long. Every Thursday through Sunday, the brewery comes alive with music, an Irish village, a special Irish menu, beer releases and more.

North of the city, Ryleigh’s gets busy during St. Patrick’s Day season, starting March 15, with events like a beer dinner and Guinness-building lessons.

In Howard County, Elkridge Furnace Inn has a pair of special dinners planned: one featuring whiskey tastings and another focused on Irish dishes with special entertainment: Irish dancers.

Lucky bagel pre-orders open

Every year, Towson Hot Bagel makes green, orange and white bagels for St. Patrick’s Day and every year, they sell out quickly. This year, the bagels – which will be available from March 17 through 19 – are also available for pre-order, so you don’t have to worry about missing the boat.

Pre-ordering can be done online from now through March 15.

Get your whiskey tickets

Tickets for Silver Queen Café’s end-of-month whiskey dinner are on sale now. The dinner, which is in partnership with Catoctin Creek Distilling, is in honor of Women’s History Month and will feature four courses, each with a paired whiskey cocktail.

Courses include dishes like gin-roasted beet and chevre terrine with whiskey-glazed carrots and arugula and whiskey-smoked rockfish spread with trout caviar and crostini.

The tickets will likely sell out – so grab one quickly.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

March 13: Ggoma Supper Club Pop-Up with The Bluebird Cocktail Room at JBGB’s

March 30: Women’s History Month Whiskey Dinner at Silver Queen Café

May 11: Bourbon & Bowties

