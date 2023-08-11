These might be the lazy days of summer, but Baltimore restaurants are anything but sleepy this week. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings & announcements

After months of renovations and revamping, La Calle has opened in its new location on S. Broadway.

SoBo Café has a new liquor license and is making the most of it with a fun lineup of cocktails.

Blue Moon Café has a new venture – on wheels. The iconic breakfast spot(s) is rolling out a food truck – to celebrate the company’s 27th anniversary.

Le Comptoir du Vin is taking a weeklong end-of-summer break, starting on Aug. 14.

Sadly, the new Velleggia’s location in Cross Street Market has closed. The updated version of the classic Little Italy spot opened in November of last year.

Busboys and Poets has also closed its Baltimore outpost. The Charles Village spot opened two years ago.

Sushi at Blue Hill

Blue Hill Tavern is still hosting its monthly sushi pop-up with Chef Sonny from the old Shiso Tavern. This month, it’s Aug. 11, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dessert at Charming Elephant

All August long, you can get a free mango sticky rice dessert at Charming Elephant, just by heading there for lunch. Make a reservation or walk in before 6 p.m. and you’ll be eligible for the free dessert.

Ash-Bar after Dark

On Fridays throughout August, Ash-Bar in the Hotel Ulysses is hosting a late night Streetlight Picnic Series. Each Friday during the month, the hotel’s food truck, which is posted up on Charles St., prepares a menu with a different theme, available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On Aug. 11, the menu features pit beef, fried chicken, cheesy fries and beer. August. 18, it’s burgers (and more beer).

Boards & Breakfasts

Kid skaters (and their parents) who appreciate good food have something special to look forward to this weekend. On Saturday, Boards & Breakfast will pop up in Rash Field Park, with skateboarding lessons from Joey Jett and food and drinks from Sparkplug Coffee, Irie Watas, Good Food, and blacksauce kitchen, which will be offering free biscuits.

Costiera at Southpaw

On Saturday, Costiera pops up (again) at Southpaw in Fells Point. This week, the menu includes eggplant agrodole and squid ink gnocchi. Baltimore magazine reports that Costiera is the work of the team from Gnocco – the much-loved Brewers Hill restaurant that closed several years ago – having them back in the kitchen is great news for Baltimore.

Also great news: late last month, Southpaw celebrated a year in business. Congrats to the crew there; they have definitely earned the accolades.

Halal Food Fest

Also on Saturday, the Al-Rahmah School Education Trust and the Islamic Society of Baltimore bring back their long-running fundraiser, Halal Food Fest. The event, which takes places at the Islamic Society of Baltimore, features multiple food vendors, plus cooking demos, crafts and artisans and more.

Taste of Northwest

On Sunday afternoon, Central Park Heights will come alive with The Taste of Northwest, organized by the Northwest Baltimore Partnership. The festival includes music from the Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra and several other groups, plus a DJ, a fashion show, kids’ zone, and food from several vendors, including Delisha Peruvian Cuisine, Juicing with Jazz, Pimlico Market Café, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream and the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm.

Food crawling

The team from the non-profit MAPP (Mentorship, Advocacy, Purpose & the Power of women) is in Baltimore this week for a food crawl highlighting a handful of the city’s woman-owned culinary businesses – including some that are just about to open in new locations.

The event starts on Sunday with brunch at the brand new Crust by Mack spot in Harbor Place. That afternoon, The Urban Oyster will open the doors of its new location on Aliceanna St. There, Chef Jasmine Norton will serve a tasting menu to give guests a glimpse of the new menu that will soon be available there.

Finally, on Monday evening, Our Time Kitchen’s Chef Cat Smith will team up with several other chefs for a finale party.

Tickets can be purchased for individual events; they are available now.

Lobster boil at The Tilted Row

On Wednesday, The Tilted Row hosts a classic lobster boil featuring Maine lobster alongside clams, potatoes, corn on the cob and kielbasa. The Bolton Hill restaurant plans to make this the first of an annual series.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Aug. 27: Cooking Class at Posi’s Kitchen

Sept. 29: Maryland Italian Festival

Sept. 30: Wine in the Wilderness at the Maryland Zoo

