Happy New Year! The fireworks might be over but the celebrations aren’t – 2024 is off to a great start in the Baltimore restaurant world. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:

Openings & announcements

Lexington Market is welcoming a new stall on Friday – an outpost of Lumbini, the popular Nepali spot on Charles Street.

The team behind Dutch Courage has announced its plans to open a new spot in the building that formerly housed The Dizz. The real estate deal is in the works but if all goes according to plan, the space will become a tavern with late-night food.

Atlas Restaurant Group has hired a new chef, Timur Fazilov, as their Concept Chef of Asian Cuisine, overseeing Azumi in Baltimore (and an Azumi slated for opening in Houston), as well as the company’s new Chinese restaurant, which has yet to be named but will open in Cross Keys later this year. Chef Fazilov has worked everywhere from London to Qatar and was most recently the Brand Executive Chef at Sa’Moto by Morimoto in Miami.

As of Jan. 1, Magdalena chef Scott Bacon has departed the Ivy Hotel restaurant. No word yet what his next steps are – but given his history, it’s sure to be something impressive.

Sadly, as of last week, JBGB’s in Remington has closed. The restaurant’s sister location, John Brown General and Butchery in Cockeysville, remains open – but this is certainly a loss for the Remington community and the city as a whole.

The famous Waverly Thai Restaurant announced last week that, after 40 years, it was closing – but hopefully not for good. The restaurant’s owners shared that the closing was the result of rising rents under a new landlord. The family is searching for a new location and hopes to be back in business soon.

Winter breaks

Many restaurants took a brief break last week, to rest and recover after the busy holiday season.

Most reopened this week but Alma Cocina Latina is still on hiatus. The Station North restaurant will reopen on Jan. 14.

Mocktail-ing it

In an effort to encourage Dry January participants, Ampersea is offering one complimentary mocktail per person with the purchase of a food item. The deal is available during all meals – brunch, lunch and dinner.

Happy birthday to Nacho Mama’s turns 30

Nacho Mama’s turns 30 on Monday, which means this weekend is going to be a big one for Nacho’s Canton and Towson locations. From Saturday through Monday, the restaurants will offer drink and food specials – and every table will get a Twinkie with a birthday candle, in honor of the Nacho’s Mama’s beloved Elvis (who loved his Twinkies).

Champs + fries

Wednesday is National Champagne & French Fries Day – a high/low pairing that works every time. Pierpoint Restaurant’s Chef/owner Nancy Longo is ready to celebrate with a special deal featuring two glasses of champagne plus fries and sauces (among other menu items).

Tagliata wine tastings

Starting Thursday, Tagliata will host monthly wine tastings. The inaugural event will focus on the wines of Tuscany, including Chiantis and Super Tuscans, and of Montalcino. The wines will be paired with small bites – and discussion.

Reservations for the wine tastings can be made via Open Table.

Scotch & dinner

Also on Thursday, The Elkridge Furnace Inn is hosting a five-course dinner featuring Balvenie whiskies along with thoughtfully paired dishes.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 12-13: 20th Annual Gertrude’s Krautfest

Jan. 26: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week Begins

Feb. 9: National Pizza Day at Cypriana

