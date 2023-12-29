From champagne toasts to takeaway pasta, this week is going to be full of celebrations in Baltimore. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Announcements

The crew from Dylan’s Oyster Cellar is going to take a much-deserved break during the first week of 2024. The Hampden restaurant – which has been slammed during this holiday season – will be open on New Year’s Eve, then closed from the first until Jan. 8.

Dutch Courage celebrated four years in business this past week. Congratulations to the team – and thanks for all of the excellent cocktails.

New Year’s Eve plans

The big news this week is that we are about to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. Local restaurants have a lot planned for the occasion, from dinners to midnight toasts.

Thames St. Oyster House has put together a gorgeous seafood platter available to take home for your own party. The oversized dish includes everything from smoked fish to freshly-shucked oysters and clams.

Topside’s New Year’s Eve menu includes choices like ribeye kushiyaki, and lobster risotto.

New Year’s Eve at Sally O’s includes options like escargots wrapped in puff pastry and squid ink linguini with lobster and lump crab.

Magdalena is starting its party early, offering a luxe New Year’s Eve menu from Friday through Sunday.

Limoncello also has a fun lineup of specials for the whole weekend, including oysters Rockefeller and a petite filet with a lobster tail.

Bunny’s is starting early on New Year’s Eve, with brunch from 10 a.m. But the day doesn’t end there – on Sunday night, the restaurant is hosting its first annual (ticketed) Cluck & Shuck Bubble Bath.

At Cinghiale, New Year’s Eve will feature a four-course menu with an optional wine pairing (one that is sure to be terrific) and a midnight toast.

The Tilted Row’s New Year’s Eve prix fixe includes options like zaatar-dusted seared scallops and an extravagant truffle risotto – plus a complimentary champagne cocktail.

Cross Street Market is starting early for the kids, with a “NOON Year’s Eve” party on Saturday. The family-friendly event includes live music, crafts, and a balloon drop.

Speaking of kids…The Charmery is once again hosting its Kiddie Scoop Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve. The party, which takes place at the Ice Cream Factory in Union Collective, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday with an 8 p.m. ball drop planned.

Gunther & Co.’s New Year’s Eve tasting menu (with optional wine pairings and an optional add-on shellfish course) includes dishes like seared foie gras with red wine-poached pear, and potato gnocchi with butter-poached lobster.

La Calle is offering dinner reservations until the 10 p.m. slot on New Year’s Eve and will ring in the new year with a DJ and midnight toast.

The Bluebird is open from 5 to 7:30 and then hosting a ticketed party starting at 9 p.m.

Atlas Restaurant Group’s locations have a lot going on for New Year’s, including the company’s annual four-venue Atlas Quarter party, which takes place at Tagliata, Monarque, Italian Disco and The Elk Room (and in the courtyard between those spots).

In Towson, Atlas’s Perennial features a buffet and passed hors d’oeuvres featuring some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, plus an open bar and a DJ.

At The Bygone, in addition to cocktails, a buffet and passed hors d’oeuvres, guests can enjoy one of the city’s best views of the fireworks.

The New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu at Maggie’s Farm includes choices like wagyu meatballs and fried lobster tails – and that’s just the first course.

In Fells Point, Duck Duck Goose and its sister spot, The Admiral Fell Inn, are teaming up for a party on the fifth floor of the Inn, including an open bar, food stations and a DJ, along with great views of the Harbor.

At Guinness Open Gate Brewery, guests can ring in the new year on Dublin time (aka 7 p.m. here in Baltimore) with a complimentary taste of the brewery’s just-released Chocolate Covered Orange Ale.

Bondhouse has a fantastic New Year’s dinner for two deal – one appetizer, two salads or soups, two entrees and a bottle of wine or champagne for just $95.

The morning after

On Monday morning, Of Love and Regret is opening at 10 a.m. to host an all-day New Year’s Day brunch party.

Mama’s on the Half Shell will also open early for brunch, starting at 9 a.m., and will serve brunch until 3 p.m. then will switch menus but remain open until 11 p.m.

Prima Dopo’s brunch includes a DJ and a bottomless drink option to keep the party going.

Bunny’s will open for brunch at 10 a.m. – but be warned, they’re closing at 4 p.m. so the staff can have a party of their own.

Meal planning

During January, Café Gia is offering a great take-home deal: dinner for four for $100. The packages include salad, pasta and chicken (your choice of Parmigiana, Marsala or Florentina). Plus, you can add a bottle of house wine for just another $10.

Nacho Mama’s turns 30

Nacho Mama’s turns 30 next week and is planning a weekend full of celebrations. Head to either location on Jan. 6 or 7 for tons of specials, including 30-cent Natty Bohs, and wish the team there a big happy anniversary.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 12-13: 20th Annual Gertrude’s Krautfest

Jan. 26: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week Begins

Feb. 9: National Pizza Day at Cypriana

Like this: Like Loading...