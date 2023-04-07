From baseball burgers to menus filled with fava beans and ramps, Baltimore restaurants embrace spring this week. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Opening Day treats

With Opening Day delayed for weather (that never really showed), Baltimoreans have had an extra day to make plans for dining before, during and after the game.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards offers tons of food options, just like every year. This weekend, keep an eye out for smashburgers and other treats from the popular Highlandtown spot Sally O’s alongside classic ballpark food like Boog’s BBQ sandwiches.

Outside the park, Cross Street Market has a fun cocktail created in honor of Opening Day. The Opening Day Orange is a combo of Wheatley Vodka (from Cross Street Cocktails) and Gangster Vegan’s cold-pressed pineapple, apple, lemon, orange and carrot juice. Tasty, health – and orange!

The Ruxton

Atlas Restaurant Group has announced a new Harbor East venture. This one, a steakhouse called The Ruxton, is slated to open in the fall, in the space formerly occupied by Fleming’s Steakhouse.

Giving back – with bagels

Throughout the month of May, anyone ordering THB online or at in-store kiosks will have the opportunity to donate to the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai. All you have to do is round your purchase up to the next dollar and the difference will be donated to the hospital. It’s an easy way to give back to an important institution in the Baltimore community.

Easter is here

Easter is this Sunday, April 9. There is still a little time left to make reservations and place orders for the holiday. Check out last week’s column for a list of local spots offering special Easter menus and options.

Side note: if you’re dining at Sotto Sopra this Easter, wish the staff a happy 27th anniversary – and wish chef and owner Riccardo Bosio a happy birthday, as well.

Good Karma at The Milton Inn

On Wednesday, the team from The Milton Inn welcomes Chef Tae Strain of Ggoma Supper Club for a collaborative dinner showcasing produce from Karma Farm. The menu is a great one, full of interesting takes on seasonal ingredients, like a course of pan-roasted rockfish served with grilled ramps, lion’s mane mushrooms and shellfish butter.

Spring things

Springtime flavors continue to pop up on menus all over town.

At The Food Market, snap peas are tossed with peanut chili crunch and served over ginger yogurt, for a spicy, sweet and cool take on the season.

Spicy peanuts also make the menu at Gunther & Co., where new spring dishes include roasted chicken with baby carrots, asparagus and fingerling potatoes over Thai green pea curry and spiced peanut crunch.

At Johnny’s, the April cookie of the month, dubbed Del’s Coconut Lemonade cookie, is as bright and sunny as a spring day. Johnny’s patio is also now officially open for the season – one more reminder that warm weather days are back.

Ouzo Bay has dropped its new spring menu, including dishes like fresh bucatini with crab, lobster, fava beans and more in a white wine dill butter sauce.

The Corner Pantry celebrates the season with drink selections, including a bright orange blossom matcha latte.

With the end of winter, Meat Mondays are over at Thames Street Oyster House (until next year). However, the menu is full of exciting new dishes, like a grilled swordfish with saffron-lobster butter and a “spring scampi” of ramps, artichoke hearts, fava beans and handmade pasta.

Tapas Teatro has a handful of new cocktail offerings designed for warmer weather – and perfect for enjoying at one of the restaurant’s outdoor tables.

Bondhouse also has a bunch of new drinks on its menu, including options representing just about every color of the rainbow.

Reservations to make

There are a handful of excellent dinner events coming up – and now is the time to make reservations for them or, at least, keep an eye out to make sure they don’t sell out.

On Sunday, April 16, La Cuchara showcases the wines of Basque country winemaker Bodegas Itsas Mendi with a seasonal menu designed specifically to pair with the wines.

Black Ankle Vineyards will host a pair of Earth Day weekend meals featuring beloved local chefs. On Saturday, April 22, Ggoma Supper Club’s Chef Tae Strain and JBGB’s Chef Tyler Johnson will cook at the vineyard and on Sunday, Foraged Chef Chris Amendola will team up with Chef Strain for the meal.

On April 24, Perennial will offer an eight-course tasting menu paired with offerings from small batch tequila maker Casa Dragones.

Fresh on the heels of their successful late March whiskey dinner, Silver Queen Café has plans in the works for a rum dinner on June 8, timed to coincide with Baltimore’s Rum Festival. Tickets aren’t yet available – but stay tuned.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

April 17: Hog Butchery at JBGB’s

April 22: Lock House Craft Beer & Wine Fest

May 11: Bourbon & Bowties

