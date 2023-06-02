From smash burgers to sour beers, Baltimore restaurants are kicking off summer with a lot of fun this week. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Openings & announcements

Osteria Pirata, the new Fells Point restaurant from Duck Duck Goose owner Ashish Alfred, is now open. The restaurant, which is located in the Thames St. space that formerly housed Points South Latin Kitchen, serves classic Italian fare.

Bramble Baking Co. shared the not-so-sweet news that they will be closing their bake shop in Hamilton next month, a little over a year and half after opening the brick-and-mortar location on Harford Road. In a letter to the shop’s “friends in butter,” owner Allie Smith said burnout and business costs led to the decision to close. Their last day open will be July 16.

Eqsuire nod

Three Baltimore bars were recognized by Esquire in the magazine’s 2023 list of the Best Bars in America. The temporarily-closed Church bar in Old Goucher made the list, as well as Ash Bar and Bloom’s, both at Hotel Ulysses.

Welcome to Japan

The Japanese Coast Guard is docked in Baltimore this weekend and next week. Some ships are open to the public for deck tours – and some Baltimore businesses are rolling out the red, white and blue carpet to welcome the cadets.

Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point is making sure the guests will feel at home by stocking a variety of Japanese beers (in addition to its usual wide selection).

Smash Hours at The Tilted Row

Last week, The Tilted Row debuted a new Sunday afternoon event: Smash Hours. From 2:30 to 4:30, the time after Sunday brunch, the Bolton Hill restaurant’s menu features smash burgers and whiskey smashes.

Charles Street Promenade

The Charles Street Promenade returns to Mt. Vernon and points north this weekend. The street, between Saratoga St. to North Ave., will be closed to car traffic from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, businesses in the area will have specials and outdoor activities.

There are tons of excellent dining destinations along the promenade, from Café Poupon and Allora to The Brewer’s Art and Alma Cocina Latina (and many in between).

Many will have an extra outside presence plus specials, like Foraged, where festivities will start at 11 a.m. and specials include strawberry-basil lemonade available with or without strawberry-infused vodka.

Hampden sammies

Big Softy will be at Hampden Yards on Friday, June 2, serving soft shell crab and shrimp salad sandwiches. The pop-up is in conjunction with Hampden’s monthly First Fridays celebration.

Feast of St. Anthony

Little Italy’s Italian festival celebrating the Feast of St. Anthony takes over Stiles and Exeter streets this weekend. The festival includes music, games, and lots of food, beer and wine.

Koreatown walking tour

The monthlong Asia North Festival in Station North comes to an end this weekend. The festival, which has celebrated Asian food and culture, will close out with a walking tour of Historic Koreatown, with a focus on food and landmarks.

The tour takes place on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m., and will leave from The Parlor. Topics of discussion will include the story behind classic Korean dishes, like bibimbap, and a cooking demonstration with food samples. Registration is required to participate.

Baltimore by Baltimore

The monthly Baltimore by Baltimore Festival series, celebrating local makers and music, has returned to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The 2023 season kicks off on Saturday, with performances from noon until 8 p.m. There will also be creative vendors and multiple food and beverage options, including Addison’s Kitchen, The La Chow, Ginger Fresh Juice Company, AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe, Sassy Shot’s Mobile Bartending Service, Chef Toya Nicole and Sydney’s Ice Cream.

Boordy season

Summer is an ideal time to head out to the country for an afternoon at Boordy Vineyards. The Hydes winery has a strong lineup of events in place all summer long. This week’s fun includes ticketed First Friday shows from the Maryland Opera, food from Lib’s Grill and Prigel Family Creamery on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., food from La Barrita on Sunday afternoon, and live music Saturday night and Sunday.

Wines on the Waterfront

On Sunday, the Canton Waterfront will host the Wines on the Waterfront Festival. The event will feature wines from over 50 vineyards, plus local food, music from Sons of Pirates, and an educational session from Master Sommelier Ron Edwards.

Cookbooks & community

On Monday, Old Line Plate blogger Kara Mae Harris will team up with cookbook author Rachel Rappaport for a talk at the Hamilton branch of the Baltimore Public Library. The pair will discuss community cookbooks and recipe contests, their longstanding role in building community bonds, and how their recipes can be modernized for today.

Sour Fest

Max’s Taphouse’s annual Sour Fest kicks off on Friday, June 9 and lasts all weekend long. During the event, Max’s will feature dozens of sour beers on tap; they’re also available to-go in twistee cans.

Mannerly brunch

Parents, mark your calendars for July 15. That Saturday, Miss Shirley’s in Roland Park will host a pair of “etiquette brunches” for kids aged 7 to 15. The brunches include several courses along with etiquette guidance from the terrific staff from The International School of Protocol.

Tickets are available for purchase now.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

June 10: Wine & Food Festival at the Fairgrounds

June 14: Cocktail Dinner at Dutch Courage

July 23: Tacopalooza

