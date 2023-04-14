From tacos to Tuscany, this week’s lineup in the Baltimore food scene promises to be spicy. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings & announcements

Chef Bobby D Restaurant is slated to open its second location on Saturday. The Caribbean fusion spot’s new digs are the former home of Uncle Wiggly’s, on York Road, near Towson.

This week, Gundalow Gourmet announced the upcoming closure of its Whitehall Market location. Gundalow’s new Kenilworth spot remains open, though, and its selection will continue to expand.

CookHouse tasting

Tickets for CookHouse’s next tasting dinner go live on Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. Only a small number of seats are available, so interested parties should snap them up right away.

Tacos ‘N Taps

On Sunday, the Maryland State Fairgrounds comes alive for Tacos ‘N Taps, a fun afternoon of beer, tequila and tons of Mexican food. The party includes a variety of vendors offering over 30 different types of tacos (among other Mexican dishes). There will also be a hot pepper eating contest, live mariachi music, and more than 60 craft beers, mezcals and tequilas.

Greek Easter at Cypriana

Sunday is the celebration of Easter in the Greek Orthodox Church and Cypriana will be celebrating the holiday with its traditional, and excellent, Greek menu. Reservations are recommended.

Basque Country wines

Also on Sunday, La Cuchara will serve a 6-course springtime menu designed to pair with the wines of Basque country winemaker Bodegas Itsas Mendi. Courses include dishes like seared tuna with sweet curry, fenugreek, urfa, fennel fronds and roasted garlic labneh; and sauteed sweetbreads and scallops with cauliflower puree and marcona almond brown butter.

Reset at McFaul’s

McFaul’s Iron Horse Tavern will be closed on Monday. When the restaurant reopens on Tuesday, it will launch a new menu for spring.

Under the Tuscan Sun wine supper

On Thursday, Chef’s Expressions celebrates the cuisine of Tuscany with a wine supper benefiting The Maryland Horse Rescue.

The meal, which takes place at The Gramercy Mansion, starts with passed hors d’oeuvres then includes four seated courses, including a Mediterranean bronzino paired with a 2021 Castello Colle Massari Melacce Vermentino, and grilled quail paired with a 2019 Avignonesi Cantaloro from Montepulciano.

Cureate dinner

On Friday, the food and farm graduates of the Cureate Courses program will host a five-course meal at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis. The program, which is run by Baltimore Community Lending and sponsored by the University of Maryland Medical Center, educates and funds small businesses with a goal of strengthening and building a better local food and beverage industry.

The meal on Friday celebrates the graduates of the program, pairing farms with caterers for each course. It also includes a judging component – one farm-caterer pair will win a significant cash prize.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

April 22: Lock House Craft Beer & Wine Fest

April 28: Fells Point Oyster Fest

May 11: Bourbon & Bowties

Like this: Like Loading...