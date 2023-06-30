Get ready for fireworks this week – and not just in the sky. The Baltimore restaurant scene is welcoming July with new plans, new menu items, and fun events. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Openings & announcements

Toki Underground’s brand new Baltimore location is getting up and running this week. The hotly anticipated restaurant, located on Greenmount Avenue between 27th and 28th streets, will be taking reservations starting early in the week.

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that a new seafood restaurant La Mi Amore will open in the space formerly occupied by The Civil. The restaurant’s space holds a special place in the heart of many Baltimore food lovers: it was the home of the beloved Louie’s Bookstore Café in the 1980s and ‘90s.

No Way Rosé in Federal Hill, which recently revamped its menu and overall approach, has now closed for good. The restaurant was part of Ashish Alfred’s group, which also includes Fells Point hotspots like Duck Duck Goose and the newly opened Osteria Pirata.

Wine Spectator Awards

Wine Spectator magazine has announced its 2023 Restaurant Award winners, honoring businesses with impressive wine programs. Numerous Baltimore-area restaurants have earned the honors over the years, including The Bygone, Magdalena and The Oregon Grille.

This year, a new Baltimore name has been added to the esteemed list, as True Chesapeake Oyster Co. has also earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Lunch hour

If you’re looking for lunch in West Baltimore, there’s an outdoor option open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lunch Market, in the lot at the corner of West Baltimore and Poppleton streets, features a bunch of different vendors and is open rain or shine.

Golden hour

Woodberry Kitchen is offering a fun incentive to visit Clipper Mill on summer evenings during “golden hour.” From 5:30 to 7 p.m. this summer, the restaurant will offer a complimentary Tavern board and round of drinks in the bar – an excellent way to kick off the night.

JBGB’s news

Earlier this month, JBGB’s in Remington shared that one of their staff members, Chef Twon, suffered a stroke. Fortunately, the chef is now stable. In an effort to help support the chef, JBGB’s has a new special on the menu. Every Tuesday through Sunday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., when you purchase a pepperoni pizza and two crème sodas, 50% of the proceeds will go to Chef Twon’s recovery and rehab efforts.

Baltimore by Baltimore

The Baltimore by Baltimore festival returns to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater on July 1, with a daylong festival featuring a variety of local musicians, performers and vendors – and food. The festival, which starts at noon and lasts until 8 p.m., features food and drinks from Taste This, Chef Dae with Dream St. Cuisine, and others.

Station North SIPS

On Wednesday, Station North restaurants and bars kick off their weekly, monthlong happy hour, Station North SIPS. Every Wednesday during July, neighborhood spots offer special menus with deals. Plus, during the month, guests visiting multiple venues will be eligible to win a $50 gift card and throughout the month, there is a running raffle with free drink prizes for people who tag #StationNorthSIPS and venues in Instagram photos.

Participating venues include Alma Cocina Latina, Foraged Eatery, Guilford Hall Brewery, The Royal Blue, Nancy by SNAC, Tapas Teatro, The Depot, Joe Squared, Motor House and No Land Beyond.

Fruitful

This time of year is great for produce of all kinds – including fruit. Local restaurants are making the most of the summer fruit harvest with a variety of fruity desserts, drinks and more.

Gertrude’s upside down peach cake uses peaches from Black Rock Orchard in northern Maryland.

Johnny’s is making the most of seasonal strawberries – and making a little fun of the weather – with a refreshing Strawberry Haze cocktail that mixes Reisling with Tito’s vodka, lime and strawberry.

At Linwoods, the fruit is in a salad – watermelon salad. The restaurant pairs the sweet fruit with feta cream, tomatoes, balsamic, mint, shallots, cucumbers and lime vinaigrette.

Cinghiale has a gorgeous summer dessert on the menu: Black Raspberry Mille-Foglia, which includes layers of pastry, whipped white chocolate ganache, and local black raspberry compote.

The Silver Queen Café menu changes regularly, so you never know what you’ll spot. This past week, dessert options included beautiful blueberry gallettes.

Peter’s Inn, which reopened on June 29 after a short vacation hiatus, has a menu stacked with seasonal treats – including strawberry and white wine sangria.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

July 14: Crab Feast & Bull Roast for Baltimore Station at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

July 15: Etiquette Brunch at Miss Shirley’s

July 23: Tacopalooza

