Love is in the air in Baltimore, as Valentine’s Week is upon us. Local restaurants have big plans for the holiday – and for the rest of the week, too. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings and announcements

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that Cardinal Tavern in Canton has been renamed and revamped and will open as Ellie Tavern on Friday, Feb. 10.

As of this week, Alma Cocina Latina is now open on Mondays.

Woodberry Tavern has announced new late-night “witching hour” service on Friday and Saturday nights from 9:30 to 11 p.m. During that time, the Tavern does not require reservations and the menu is casual – beers, burgers, sandwiches, fries, and desserts.

Pariah turns six

Pariah Brewing Company celebrates six years in business this weekend – congratulations to the team! In honor of the event, the Pariah tasting room will be a big party all weekend long, including a luau theme on Friday (with a pig roast from Chuck’s Trading Post), a costume party Saturday (with food from Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs) and a football party on Sunday featuring food from Nilsson Sausage Works.

H3irloom explores history

If you’re looking for ways to honor Black History Month, keep an eye on H3irloom Food Group – the company has interesting plans in the works all month long, including talks, a pop-up, and the release of a limited edition Black History Month t-shirt celebrating Coulbourne & Jewett Seafood Packing Co. Coulbourne & Jewett was a Black-owned company, based in St. Michaels, that opened in 1902 and closed in the late 1960s. Among other things, the company is credited with creating the now widely-used categories of lump, special, claw, and backfin.

The shirts – among other things – will be on sale at The Sinclair on Feb. 18, when The Urban Oyster, Nostalgia Baking Co. and Modern Soul pop up at the H3irloom Group HQ.

Warm Up Winter

On Saturday, head to Old Line Spirits for the annual Winter Tiki Party featuring classic and custom tiki cocktails made with Old Line’s own rum, whiskey and vodka, plus smashburgers from Fuzzies Burgers and a fun island vibe.

Tax Prep Tailgate

Taxes might be one of life’s few certainties but they’re not usually something all that fun to consider. On Sunday, however, there’s a little reason to celebrate tax season. H&R Block is hosting a pre-Super Bowl tailgate at Guilford Hall brewery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event does include some tax talk – the opportunity to get advice from H&R Block experts – along with games, free food, and beer. Sounds like a good way to make tax season a little less painful.

Bramble Bakery on TV

Hamilton’s Bramble Baking Co. appears on the latest episode of Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT. The episode, which airs on Tuesday, is Valentine’s Day-themed and includes a visit with Bramble’s owner, Allie Smith, to talk about her heart-shaped shortbread cookies that have edible flowers (including some from Monkton’s Karma Farm) baked into the cookies.

Valentine’s Day fun

Valentine’s Day – or week, if you prefer – is upon us, and local restaurants have plenty of plans to help charm your sweetheart.

The Local Oyster is all about the crush this holiday. All crushes are $8 from now through Feb. 14. Plus, the restaurant has created a great way to get the attention someone special: a Valentine + gift card for a crush sent via email, DM or regular mail. The Valentine can be signed or, if you want to play secret admirer, be sent anonymously.

Starting this weekend, The Corner Pantry is offering a sweet, heart-shaped pop tart pastry – a perfect small treat for the ones you love.

On Monday, Limoncello is getting into the Galentine’s spirit with several specials, including a pretty cranberry cocktail.

No Way Rosé also has Galentine’s in mind, with a Taylor Swift-themed dance party planned for Friday, Feb. 10.

Butcher’s Hill newcomer Marta, which is receiving all kinds of great buzz, is offering a four-course menu with optional wine pairings. Dishes include choices like spaghetti with blue crab, guanciale, miso egg yolk and shaved pecorino, and Chilean sea bass with garlic spinach, white wine-poached artichoke and lobster cream sauce.

The Linwood’s Valentine’s menu includes classic options like a surf and turf with tenderloin and crab imperial.

Ma Petite Shoe has all kinds of great options for Valentine’s Day gifts, including shoes (of course) along with a variety of chocolates, like raspberry praline truffles. What’s better than shoes + chocolate?

Allora’s Valentine’s menu for two starts with carbonara deviled eggs and includes courses like lobster linguini and braised short rib.

At Johnny’s, the three-course menu includes options like pan-seared duck breast in a mustard red wine reduction.

Petit Louis is serving a four-course prix-fixe dinner with optional wine pairings on Valentine’s Day. The Roland Park restaurant is also open for lunch on Tuesday.

Gertrude’s Valentine’s Day options include special meals for two – with gluten-free and vegan choices available.

The Black Olive’s Valentine’s menu, which includes options like Maine lobster tail on squid ink tarragon pasta and whole Dover sole, will be available through Thursday of this week, in case you want to celebrate a little late.

At Cosima, the three-course holiday menu features dishes like parchment-baked snapper with lemon caper butter and polenta.

Among other things, Azumi’s Valentine’s menu includes a special V-Day Roll.

Charleston’s five-course Valentine’s Day menu is, unsurprisingly, a jaw-dropper, with options like lamb and foie gras ballotine with onion marmalade and dried cherry and date compote, and white truffle fettucine with royal trumpet mushrooms, aged Reggiano and butter sauce.

City Cruises has some fun options for Valentine’s Day, with dinner cruises scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday and a brunch cruise on Sunday.

In the Hotel Revival, Topside’s menu includes items like herb-crusted lamb and the ever-dramatic, always fun baked Alaska.

Perennial’s Valentine’s Day menu will be a three-course prix fixe featuring both restaurant favorites and new specials.

At Towson Tavern, the holiday menu includes twists on classics, like a surf and turf appetizer with short ribs, shrimp and scallops served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.

Valentine’s Day specials at Ryleigh’s Oyster include braised short ribs and local rockfish topped with crab imperial

Gunther & Co.’s four-course tasting menu includes dishes like whole milk burrata with citrus, fennel and toasted pistachio, and a potato gnocchi and braised rabbit dish.

Mama’s on the Half Shell has Valentine’s specials available this weekend through the holiday, including steak and lobster fettucine in sherry cream sauce.

CookHouse will launch its Valentine’s menu on Feb. 15 and it will run through Saturday evening. The prix fixe includes options like baked brie for two and Wagyu tartare.

Valentine’s lasts through next weekend at Duck Duck Goose, which is hosting a Little Red Dress party on its fifth floor on Saturday, Feb. 18. The party includes a DJ, open bar and a red velvet cake bar, among other things.

For more Valentine’s Day ideas and options, check out last week’s column.

School lunch talk

As part of its “Food for Thought” exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday, the Baltimore Museum of Industry is hosting a free virtual talk on the history of school meals on Wednesday evening. If you can’t make the talk on Wednesday, you will also be able to watch later via the museum’s YouTube channel.

19th Annual Belgian Beer Fest

Max’s Taphouse’s 19th annual Belgian Beer Fest kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. and lasts through the following Monday. The event is always a huge one, including the tapping of a huge variety of Belgian kegs. The list – as of right now – includes over 80 Belgians plus another 8 or 10 sour beers reserved for Monday.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Feb. 18: Full Sensory Screening of Labrinth at The Charmery

Feb. 26: Soup Cook-Off at Baltimore Taphouse

May 11: Bourbon & Bowties

Like this: Like Loading...