Since the terrorist attacks on Israel, there has been an upsurge in antisemitism on college campuses nationwide. How are Jewish students at our local universities faring?

Beth H. Goldsmith, The Associated’s former Chair of the Board, went out to Maryland Hillel and Goucher Hillel to talk to students and the Hillel directors to see what’s been going on at their campuses and how the Hillels are working with campus administration to create a safe environment for Jewish students. Both campuses are part of a national Campus Climate Initiative to combat antisemitism.

Take a watch.

