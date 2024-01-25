Chris Ashworth knows that art and technology go hand in hand. The flagship product of Figure 53, his software development company, is a tech platform for live performances — and it all comes together at his Old Goucher arts venue, The Voxel.

The Voxel opened in 2020 on a belief that “technology is not artistically interesting in and of itself,” according to Ashworth.

The intersection of art, whether exhibited, public or performance-based, with technology is nothing new. Over the years, the two fields’ convergence has shaped creative genres, sparked concerns and served as a tool for artists and researchers alike.

Ashworth’s research lab, teaching classroom and arts venue serves as a hub for the research and development of Figure 53’s QLab. The software provides a way for venues to design and automate features like sound, video and projection in live shows. Figure 53 offers several tutorials for the platform on its YouTube page.

