Ice skaters use the rink at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus. Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University.

For the second year in a row, Johns Hopkins University has turned part of its Homewood campus into an ice rink.

The university has started taking reservations for the Johns Hopkins Ice Rink at Homewood, a “pop-up” skating venue that has been created in place of the Homewood Tennis Courts near Charles Street and University Parkway.

Skating begins today, Jan. 13, and the rink will operate until Sunday, Feb. 19. Weekdays are reserved for JHU affiliates, including faculty, staff and students; on weekends the rink is open to the general public.

Admission is free, and so are rental skates, but reservations are required for each 90-minute session. At the end of each session, all skaters are asked to leave the area so it can be prepared for the next session.

Theme nights are part of the experience as well. Themes include Ugly Sweater and Hat night; Western/cowboy night; Disco Throwback night; Pokemon night; Disney night; Marvel versus D. C. Comics night, and JHU Spirit night.

All skaters must complete a waiver before skating; skaters under 18 can have the waiver filled out by a parent or guardian. Personal skates are allowed. Those who rent skates are asked to wear socks.

More information is available on the Hopkins website.

