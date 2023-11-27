Baltimore City skies will be lit up for the holidays during the inaugural Charm City Lights exhibit at Druid Hill Park, beginning next Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The exhibit, hosted by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP), will feature a mile-long, drive-through holiday lights experience every evening from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features more than 250,000 holiday lights comprised of animated displays and a 48-foot tree. Attendees will see Snowfall Alley, Penguin Flock, Rainbow Road, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, Peace on Earth, and more.

“Charm City Lights will be a spectacular new addition to Baltimore’s holiday festivities, and we can’t wait for the public to witness our amazing holiday-light displays,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This exhibition is fun for the whole family and an incredible opportunity for our residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season while highlighting one of the gems in our city – the historic Druid Hill Park.”

Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby invites families to get into the holiday spirit at the city’s first large municipal park, and the third-oldest established park in the United States.

“I’m so excited to see the skies over our city lit up with more than 250,000 holiday lights during the inaugural Charm City Lights Display. This is truly imagination brought to life, and Druid Hill Park is the perfect location for such an illuminating display,” Mosby said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for Baltimore families to truly feel a part of the holiday spirit and I can’t wait to go check it out with my daughters this December.”

On most nights, the Charm City Lights exhibit will cost $10 per car, but there will be several theme nights that will have a discounted rate. These theme nights will include “Bike & Lights,” “Stride & Lights,” “Evening Recess: Charm City Lights School Edition,” and more. On these theme nights, the route will be closed to automobile traffic.

“We’re excited to invite the public to experience a breath-taking, holiday-lights display at one of the best City parks in the nation. Rec & Parks is committed to providing high-quality, top-flight programming for all to enjoy, and our holiday-lights exhibit definitely checks all of the boxes,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of BCRP. “This is a great opportunity to join us for a night of fun and adventure while getting into the holiday spirit.”

Charm City Lights will run nightly from Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 until Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. On those days, Druid Hill Park will close to non-participants at 5:00 p.m.

Attendees must enter the park at the Rawlings Conservatory Entrance at Druid Park Lake Drive and Gwynns Falls Parkway. All other entrances will be closed.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be purchased at select ticket locations around the city or online.

To learn more about Charm City Lights, ticket-location hours, and how to purchase tickets, please click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...