TERRI RINEHART | Mercy High School

Dean of Students Terri Rinehart joined Mercy High School in the summer of 2022. She began her robust career in education as a middle and high school history teacher before moving into administrative roles at Trinity School in Ilchester and Maryvale Preparatory School. She most recently served as assistant head of upper school at Gerstell Academy from 2019 to 2022. Rinehart grew up in Baltimore County and holds a B.S. in history and secondary education and a minor in geography from Towson University (then Towson State). Her family is a central focus of her life, and she and her husband are committed to Catholic education.

WHAT DREW YOU TO EDUCATION?

I felt called to be a teacher. As a first-generation college graduate, I believe in giving back. I want to empower our young people as confident and capable citizens of our nation and the globe. It is imperative to prepare our children for the changing and complex world. Working in education allows me to continue to learn, take chances, grow, and help others. It is also a plus that every day is different. I absolutely love what I do!

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT YOUR CURRENT SCHOOL?

Mercy appreciates every person and is committed to maintaining a diverse community, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect, and inspiring all of its community members to strive for true excellence. Mercy’s innovative and rigorous academics; vast athletic, arts, and extra-curricular offerings; and faith-based traditions allow each student to find her path. I am thrilled to return to Catholic education.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE IN YOUR ROLE?

As dean of students, my focus is on caring for the whole person as I help each Mercy student reach her full potential. I firmly believe that servant leadership builds trust and enhances a sense of community. When our students understand and commit to our core values, recognize the needs of others, celebrate differences, honor contributions, and have opportunities to lead by example, they grow. This personal, academic, and spiritual growth prepares Mercy students for success, and they will make our world a better place.

Like this: Like Loading...