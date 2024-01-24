We may be caught up in the Lavender Haze of the Ravens’ post-season thrill-ride, but for businesses in Baltimore it would mean their Wildest Dreams come true if Taylor Swift visited their establishments.

In the hopes that Swift might write her own Love Story with Baltimore, Fishbowl spoke to several locals to get their advice on where she might visit in her free time, should she have any, if she accompanies boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on his weekend jaunt to Charm City.

Some folks were die-hard Swifties, others were die-hard Baltimore fans, and some were both. The mix of suggestions reflected the width and breadth of the magnetic appeal of Taylor Swift and of Baltimore, and how their vibes might mesh nicely.

Fishbowl put the question out on Instagram, “Baltimore Swifties: If Taylor comes to Baltimore, where do YOU think she should/will visit?”

One respondent, clearly rooting for a Ravens win this weekend, joked that Swift should go “Back to KC!”

More than one Instagram user suggested Ekiben, the extremely popular Asian fusion restaurant with three locations around Baltimore City.

Melissa Wender, one of those who suggested the restaurant, does not by any means identify as a Swiftie. She recommends Ekiben, however, because she believes it represents the best of Baltimore.

“It is the mixture of cultures, tastes, and the true soul of people. Besides the food, the people that work at Ekiben are so warm and happy to be there and share the deliciousness, Wender said. “I actually live an hour away and work at a boarding school. When I bring students to Baltimore, I tell them I am bringing them to the best food in Baltimore and they are never disappointed at Ekiben.”

Other Instagram users suggested quintessential Baltimore spots, like Pickles, Limoncello, and Ottobar. Another suggested vintage shopping in Hampden. Ekiben has a Hampden location, so Swift can even make a day of it.

Molly Banes, a part-time Baltimorean and forever Swiftie, had a few suggestions based on what she knows about Swift’s beverage preferences.

“She is known to love a Cosmo and loves a swanky cocktail bar. I was thinking the Ash Bar the Ulysses. Very cool. And they’ve got really good cocktails,” Banes said. “In her documentary they had talked about how she loves burritos. So, for kind of a swankier Mexican place, Clavel!”

For a stroll, Banes suggested Fells Point, where Swift can explore record stores like Sound Garden. Swift is apparently a big fan of vinyl, and Banes said she always released Limited Edition vinyls with each release.

For Sunday morning in particular, Banes mentioned that Swift has been known to make cinnamon rolls before the football games, so, where else to find the best Baltimore cinnamon roll delicacy? “Miss Shirley’s classic, and they have cinnamon roll pancakes,” Banes recommended.

Leslie F. Miller thinks Swift should simply come to the Miller house to eat if she wants to get a sense of Baltimore. Miller does not identify as a Swiftie, but she’s definitely a fan.

“Our house exemplifies everything that’s cool about Baltimore. It’s warm, funny, quirky, and welcoming,” Miller said. She has long thought that Taylor Swift is the Cal Ripken of pop music. “She shows up to work every day and gives 100%. She treats people with kindness and has a great work ethic. She’s a person every mother can be proud of.”

Let’s hope she would never have Bad Blood towards our fair town just because the Baltimore Ravens seem destined to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on their march to the Super Bowl.

How could she, when we have such fantastic ambassadors so ready to sell her on this city? Look no further than these residents of Brightview Senior Living.

📹| Elderly citizens of Baltimore welcome Taylor and also suggest to her various activities to do in the City.



