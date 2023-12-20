After postponing a Dec. 10 performance in Baltimore due to health concerns, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli has rescheduled his show for Feb. 20 at CFG Bank Arena.

“Bocelli is incredibly humbled by the love and support he received when initially postponing the show, and is thrilled to welcome Baltimore fans to celebrate during his beloved Valentines Tour,” reads a news release.

Bocelli, the 65-year-old tenor, had also cancelled other performances in Boston and Philadelphia earlier this month.

Tickets for the Dec. 10 show in Baltimore remain valid for the rescheduled performance. Fans can also purchase new tickets on Bocelli’s website.

Bocelli will celebrate his 30th anniversary in the music industry in 2024, with a North American tour in February and April. The tour will span 14 show dates — including three rescheduled performances — in major U.S. and Canadian cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Hartford, and Montreal.

In February, audiences can expect music celebrating Valentine’s Day. Bocelli will also perform songs from his solo album “Believe,” a selection of arias, love songs, and other hits.

Bocelli recently performed two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York last week, as well as a performance on Good Morning America on Dec. 12.

For a complete list of upcoming tour dates, visit Bocelli’s website.

