At J Camps, you’ll find a place that celebrates your child for exactly who they are. Dive into a world of extraordinary programs that inspire kids to do what they love most— with the freedom to be their most authentic, fantastic, energetic selves. Our safe and welcoming environment encourages kids to test their limits, but always at their own pace.

We invest in a diverse and talented staff with years of combined camp experience, to create new and exciting opportunities for your child. Our camp culture values every individual, and it’s clear why our motto is, A Great Place to be Me.

J Camps offers a wide spectrum of programmatic options so everyone can find the offering perfect for them! Whether your child loves sports, swimming, science, arts, theater, nature, or a little bit of everything… we have it! Our beautiful Owings Mills campus allows the flexibility to provide an outdoor camp with plenty of air-conditioned indoor space to beat the heat or stay dry in the rain. Campers will enjoy our Shapiro Aquatics Park, Gordon Center for Performing Arts, J Camps Adventure Park, two gymnasiums, tennis courts, nature trails, athletics fields, art studios and so much more.

DESIGNED FOR AGES 2 – 15

J Day Camp | Sports | Arts | Theatre | Teens | STEM | Tennis & More

• Daily swim included for most camp programs • Express bus service from multiple convenient locations • Optional extended care • ACA Accredited on the Owings Mills campus

Don’t miss our EARLY BIRD SAVINGS! Save up to $125 per child WHEN YOU REGISTER BY JANUARY 31.

Help your child DISCOVER THEIR POTENTIAL!

