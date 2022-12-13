Janet Jackson performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011. Photo by -MaDMAn-/Flickr Creative Commons.

If you are a part of the rhythm nation, get ready for Janet Jackson to visit Baltimore next spring.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will perform at the CFG Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 as part of her “Together Again” tour.

The rapper Ludacris will join Jackson as a special guest at the performance.

Fan presale will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Then at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, general ticket sales will open.

Jackson is the latest entertainer to be announced for the recently renamed CFG Bank Arena. Other performers include singer Bruce Springsteen, singer Lizzo, and stand-up comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, among other acts.

The CFG Bank Arena is undergoing a $200 million renovation project that is scheduled to be complete in early 2023 in time for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in February.

