Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a location at the Baltimore Peninsula development in South Baltimore next year. Jersey Mike’s will occupy a first-floor retail space in the new Rye Street Market building at 301 Mission Blvd. This location fronts Distillery St.

Jersey Mike’s started in 1956 in Point Pleasant, NJ on the Jersey Shore. It now has more than 2,600 locations.

The subs are sliced behind the counter with ingredients such as turkey, ham, cappacuolo, roast beef, salami, and tuna. The menu offers Italian subs and club sandwiches.

Jersey Mike’s also offers hot subs such as cheese steaks and chicken cheese steaks, as well as catering platters.

