The American Cinema Editors society has chosen John Waters to receive its Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards event on March 3.

The honorary society was founded in 1950 to advance the science of film editing and promote the work of film editors. Its members are chosen based on professional achievements, and their annual awards ceremony celebrates work in both feature films and television.

ACE’s Golden Eddie award, short for ‘editing,’ recognizes an artist who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Past recipients include Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese; Spike Lee; Quentin Tarantino; Guillermo del Toro; Gina Prince-Bythewood; J. J. Abrams; Norman Jewison; Robert Zemeckis, George Lucas and the Sundance Institute.

Waters, 77, has written and directed 16 movies and recently completed the script for a 17th, the film adaptation of his 2022 novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.” Two of his films, “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” have been added to the U. S. Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. He’ll receive ACE’s Filmmaker of the Year award during a ceremony at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in southern California.

“John Waters isn’t just a filmmaking icon,” ACE president Kevin Tent said in a statement. “He’s a punk rock poet of the picture palace. With each frame, he challenges norms, skewers societal hypocrisies, and explodes cinematic expectations with subversive wit and audacious style. His films crackle with an anarchic energy that’s as intoxicating as it is hilarious and poignant. ACE is proud to celebrate his singular vision that has entertained the hell out of generations.”

Last September, Waters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s also the subject of “John Waters: Pope of Trash,” a career retrospective at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles that opened in September and runs until Aug. 4.Waters’ next performance in Baltimore will be at Baltimore Soundstage on Feb. 14, where he’ll present his spoken-word show, “A Date with John Waters – End of the World.” One of his next on-screen appearances will be in Season 3 Part 2 of the “Chucky” television series, scheduled to air in May on SYFY and the USA Network.

