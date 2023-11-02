A recent global survey of 80 mayors aimed to gauge interest in using generative AI for public services. Although Baltimore and DC were not originally included in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ initial research, they are now both poised to harness the potential of this technology with the launch of City AI Connect.

Introduced to an audience of over 100 mayors in DC at Bloomberg CityLab 2023, City AI Connect, according to a press release, serves as a platform for mayors and their cities to trial and enhance the use of generative AI for better public services.

During Bloomberg Philanthropies’ two-day CityLab, a discussion took place with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and covered a broad spectrum of topics. These included the Red Line project, his early internship in Mayor Kurt Schmoke’s office and his self-description as “data-driven and heart-led.” Moore also teased a new place-based initiative, in its development phase with philanthropic partners, aimed at flooding neighborhoods that have been chronically and historically neglected with resources, Governor Moore hinted at an upcoming announcement.

Moving from its own development phase within the Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University into full implementation, City AI Connect aims to become a hub for government leaders to brainstorm, create and test possible applications of generative AI in collaboration with their counterparts in different cities.

