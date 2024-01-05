The Johns Hopkins University’s pop-up ice rink is popping up in a new location this year, for a six-week season that starts Jan. 13 and runs until Feb. 25.

After two years near the southwest corner of University Parkway and Charles Street, the Johns Hopkins Ice Rink at Homewood is moving this year to a green space near the intersection of University Parkway and San Martin Drive, where the 1960s-era Carnegie Building was torn down in 2020.

The new Johns Hopkins Ice Rink will be open from Jan. 13 to Feb. 25 at a new location this year at a green space near the intersection of University Parkway and San Martin Drive. Photo by Ed Gunts.

Online registration is now open for the 2024 skating season, which includes free skating sessions to both university affiliates and the greater Baltimore community.

According to the JHU Hub, weekday sessions are reserved for Hopkins affiliates and weekends are open to Hopkins affiliates and the general public. All sessions last 90 minutes and must be booked in advance. Skaters must fill out an electronic waiver before attending, and minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Skate rentals and refreshments will be included with the free ticket.

Also returning with the rink this year are theme nights, with themes including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Potter, and Seniors on Ice. Hours of operation for Hopkins affiliates and the general public are Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Weekend hours for Hopkins affiliates are Monday to Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 11:30 p.m. More information is available on the ice rink’s website.

