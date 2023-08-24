The world’s largest school of public health is getting even larger.

The Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, considered the largest school of its kind, is planning to expand with a new teaching facility in East Baltimore.

Campus architect Lee Coyle on Thursday presented renderings for the expansion to Baltimore’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel.

The proposed site is bounded by Jefferson Street on the south, Washington Street on the east, McElderry Street on the north and Hopkins’ School of Nursing on the west. The parcel is just south of the School of Public Health’s main building at 615 N. Wolfe St.

Plans presented to the review panel call for a seven-story structure containing classrooms, conference rooms and other teaching and gathering spaces, with a landscaped courtyard on the west side and a pedestrian skybridge across McElderry Street providing a link to the main building.

The upper floors will be stepped back from the floors below, prompting comparisons to a layered wedding cake by two of the review panel members.

Hopkins Architects of London, England, is the design architect and Hord Coplan Macht of Baltimore, Maryland is the architect of record. Olin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the landscape architect. This is Hopkins Architects’ first building for Hopkins.

Founded in 1916, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is the public health graduate school of Johns Hopkins University. According to its website, it has more than 3,600 students and more than 1,500 faculty members in 10 academic departments.

The student body includes more than 2,000 ‘international students’ who come to Baltimore to pursue public health careers from more than 85 countries. Orientation for the fall semester began this week. Completion of the new building is expected within the next several years.

